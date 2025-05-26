ARTICLE
26 May 2025

Healthcare & Antitrust: What To Expect In The New Trump Administration

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
In an article published in the May 2025 edition of the CPI Antitrust Chronicle, Partner Nana Wilberforce and Counsel John O'Toole and Sarah Pugh offer predictions about the areas incoming...
United States Antitrust/Competition Law
Nana Wilberforce,John W. O'Toole, and Sarah E. Pugh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In an article published in the May 2025 edition of the CPI Antitrust Chronicle, Partner Nana Wilberforce and Counsel John O'Toole and Sarah Pugh offer predictions about the areas incoming regulators may prioritize in their antitrust enforcement agendas for healthcare.

Click here to continue reading . . .

Originally published by CPI Antitrust Chronicle on the 22nd of May, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nana Wilberforce
Nana Wilberforce
Photo of John W. O'Toole
John W. O'Toole
Photo of Sarah E. Pugh
Sarah E. Pugh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More