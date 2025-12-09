AD Nauseam: ANA 2025 – Phyllis Marcus (Podcast)

self

On today's special episode of AD Nauseam, Amy and Daniel broadcast live from the Association of National Advertiser's annual conference. They're joined by Phyllis Marcus, Director of the National Advertising Division, for an interview at the ANA conference that took place on November 4, 2025. Phyllis discusses current NAD cases and what's on the horizon for NAD.

