15 May 2025

FTC Extends Deadline For Compliance With Updates To The Negative Option Rule

On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission voted to extend the deadline for compliance with the updated Negative Option Rule for 60 days. That means companies must be in full compliance by July 14, 2025.

Noting that the FTC had previously deferred enforcement of certain aspects of the Rule until May 14, 2025, the FTC said, "Having conducted a fresh assessment of the burdens that forcing compliance by this date would impose, the Commission has determined that the original deferral period insufficiently accounted for the complexity of compliance."

The FTC said that it plans to begin enforcing 16 C.F.R. 425.4-425.6 as written on July 14th, but "if that enforcement experience exposes problems with the Rule, the Commission is open to amending the Rule to address any such problems."

