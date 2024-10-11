ARTICLE
Legal Landscapes: Legal500's Advertising & Marketing Guide - An International Perspective

The good people at Legal500 asked us to contribute to this year's Guide to Advertising & Marketing, which offers a useful overview of the latest advertising and marketing...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
The good people at Legal500 asked us to contribute to this year's Guide to Advertising & Marketing, which offers a useful overview of the latest advertising and marketing regulations across various markets.

As well as coming up with the questions for all markets to answer, we created the UK chapter.

The guide is available now.

Its purpose is to give readers a practical understanding of advertising and marketing laws and practices in different jurisdictions. Each chapter delves into the current issues impacting advertising and marketing in specific countries, covering topics such as regulations, restrictions, environmental advertising and promotions, along with expert insights and opinions on the most prevalent issues in each country.

The guide forms part of the Legal500 Legal Landscape series. You can access it here, or you can dive straight into the UK chapter here. We hope you find it useful.

https://www.legal500.com/guides/guide/advertising-marketing/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

