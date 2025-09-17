ARTICLE
17 September 2025

Client Spotlight: A&A CPA, LLC (Video)

KR
Kaufman Rossin

Contributor

United States Accounting and Audit
Michael Kramarz

Specialized support helps CPAs handle referrals with confidence and strengthen client relationships.

For CPA Judith Aburmishan, complex client audits once meant difficult choices — refer work out and risk losing clients, or struggle without the right expertise. By referring clients to Kaufman Rossin for specialized tax guidance, she can now deliver thorough answers and high-level support without hesitation.

Authors
Photo of Michael Kramarz
Michael Kramarz
