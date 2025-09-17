Client Spotlight: A&A CPA, LLC (Video)

Specialized support helps CPAs handle referrals with confidence and strengthen client relationships.

For CPA Judith Aburmishan, complex client audits once meant difficult choices — refer work out and risk losing clients, or struggle without the right expertise. By referring clients to Kaufman Rossin for specialized tax guidance, she can now deliver thorough answers and high-level support without hesitation.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.