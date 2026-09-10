Public M&A EP40 - Takeover Panel Consultation On Miscellaneous Changes To The UK Takeover Code (Podcast)

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In this episode of our public M&A podcast series, we talk about the UK Takeover Panel's latest consultation (PCP 2026/1) on a series of miscellaneous changes to the Takeover Code. Proposals being consulted on include:
- when a voting agreement between a shareholder and the directors of a company will result in them being treated as acting in concert;
- a change to the definition of "reverse takeover"; and
- a change to the rules on extending a put up or shut up (PUSU) deadline.
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