In this episode, Akin Gump international trade partner Nnedi Ifudu and corporate partner Weyinmi Popo give listeners a panoramic view of Africa's business and investment landscapes.
Among the topics covered:
- A region-by-region review
- Risks attached to investment.
- The "three Ds" of business opportunity in Africa
- The impact of U.S. government policies.
- Intercontinental trade.
- Takeaways for business.
