Pause For Thought: Withholding Tax On UK Interest & Claiming Treaty Relief (Podcast)

During 2025, HMRC paused their concessionary treatment for administrative errors relating to withholding tax on cross-border interest payments.

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

Article Insights

Hannah Manning’s articles from Travers Smith LLP are most popular: in United Kingdom

with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence and Business & Consumer Services industries Travers Smith LLP are most popular: within Environment topic(s)

During 2025, HMRC paused their concessionary treatment for administrative errors relating to withholding tax on cross-border interest payments. The concession is paused while HMRC review the UK's procedures for claiming relief under a double tax treaty.

In this podcast, we discuss the background, the principles involved, and the practical implications of HMRC's decision to pause the concession and conduct the review.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.