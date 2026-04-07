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7 April 2026

Pause For Thought: Withholding Tax On UK Interest & Claiming Treaty Relief (Podcast)

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During 2025, HMRC paused their concessionary treatment for administrative errors relating to withholding tax on cross-border interest payments.
United Kingdom Tax
Hannah Manning and Madeline Gowlett
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During 2025, HMRC paused their concessionary treatment for administrative errors relating to withholding tax on cross-border interest payments. The concession is paused while HMRC review the UK's procedures for claiming relief under a double tax treaty.

In this podcast, we discuss the background, the principles involved, and the practical implications of HMRC's decision to pause the concession and conduct the review.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Hannah Manning
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Madeline Gowlett
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