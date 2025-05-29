Planning For The Future When You Have A Blended Family

Blended families are now more common than ever, with many people starting new relationships, getting married, and entering into civil partnerships later in life, often bringing children from previous relationships. Being part of a blended family comes with unique legal and financial considerations that need careful planning. When it comes to planning for the future, a "one-size-fits-all" approach simply doesn't work. Without clear legal documents in place, your wishes might not be carried out in the way you expect.

Here's what you need to think about:

Wills that reflect your family

If you die without a will, the law decides who inherits your estate. If you're married or in a civil partnership, your spouse or civil partner may inherit everything, which could mean your children from a previous relationship receive nothing; stepchildren also aren't automatically entitled to inherit. A well-drafted will is the only way to make sure everyone is provided for in the way you intend.

Trusts that balance everyone's needs

Blended families often benefit from a will trust, sometimes called a life interest trust. This can ensure your spouse, civil partner, or cohabitee can remain in the family home or receive income from your assets during their lifetime, while preserving the capital for your children in the future. Trusts can offer reassurance for all parties and avoid difficult situations later on. If you're planning to include a cohabitee in your arrangements, it's especially important to seek both legal and tax advice, unlike spouses and civil partners, cohabiting partners aren't entitled to the same inheritance tax exemptions.

Preventing conflict

Inheritances can be a source of tension, especially in complex family setups. Setting out your wishes clearly, and legally, can help avoid conflict. It's not about pleasing everyone, but making thoughtful, fair decisions that are clearly documented and legally sound.

Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPA)

Should you lose capacity, an LPA ensures someone you trust can make decisions about your health and finances. Choosing attorneys carefully is important, particularly where relationships across the family may be sensitive.

Talk it through

You don't need to get everyone's agreement, but open conversations can go a long way in managing expectations and avoiding surprises.

Get expert support

Blended families can make legal planning more complicated, but your plans don't have to be. An Accredited Lifetime Lawyer can guide you through the options, helping you protect the people who matter most. Lifetime Lawyers are experts in later-life planning and can help ensure your arrangements are legally robust, fair, and tailored to your family's unique needs. Various members of the team at Hunters Law are Accredited Lifetime Lawyers or full members of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and have undergone specialist training to assist with these sorts of issues.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.