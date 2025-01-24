Understanding Contested Probate: What You Need To Know (Video)

This video explains how contested probate occurs when there are disputes over the validity of a will or the distribution of a deceased person's estate, highlighting common reasons for contesting a will ...

This video explains how contested probate occurs when there are disputes over the validity of a will or the distribution of a deceased person's estate, highlighting common reasons for contesting a will including lack of testamentary capacity, undue influence, fraud or forgery, and improper execution. Our presenter breaks down each of these grounds, explaining their implications and the complexity of proving them. She also outlines the process for contesting a will, such as entering a caveat at the Probate Registry and seeking legal advice.

