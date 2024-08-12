Intestacy Rules - Who Gets What?

Having a Will is vital to ensure your estate is dealt with according to your wishes after you pass away. Not having a Will can mean your inheritance ends up in the wrong hands.

Having a Will is vital to ensure your estate is dealt with according to your wishes after you pass away. Not having a Will can mean your inheritance ends up in the wrong hands. It can also cause issues if those who expect to inherit end up receiving nothing, which can lead to costly disputes and added stress at a difficult time.

If you are unsure of the intestacy rules and who will inherit an estate when no Will is left, we have a useful guide to help you.

