Global Investigations: Representing Individuals In Investigative Interviews In The UK And US

The Global Investigations Review recently released their Practitioner's Guide to Global Investigations 2023. The guide presents an overview of the issues that arise in the life cycle of a corporate investigation. As leading experts in the field, we are delighted to have authored two chapters - 'Representing Individuals in Interviews: The UK Perspective and the US Perspective'.

Representing Individuals in Interviews: The UK Perspective

An individual may face interview in different investigative processes, with varying legal rights and protections available dependent on the type of interview. Our UK White Collar Defense and Investigations team consider some of the issues that may arise when practitioners represent an individual, usually a current or former employee or board member, in an interview conducted during a corporate internal investigation or an interview as a witness, or suspect, in a law enforcement investigation.

Representing Individuals in Interviews: The US Perspective

Risks and rights unique to individuals are key in determining if, and how, to proceed with an interview in internal and government investigations: only individuals face the ultimate peril of losing liberty; only individuals have a constitutional right to refuse to answer questions. America's founding fathers made clear that a potential witness has a clear choice: tell the truth or say nothing. Our US White Collar Defense and Investigations team discuss the considerations that can help individuals and their counsel make that critical decision and the vital role counsel plays in guiding individuals through an inherently challenging legal process and enhancing the fact-finding in the best interests of all parties.

The Global Investigations Review is a leading publication shared with practitioners worldwide. Being recognised as a contributor to this guide demonstrates the experience of our global white collar defense and investigations team around the world, who are well positioned to handle complex, cross-border investigations for both individuals and businesses.

