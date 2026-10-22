Call For Stronger Driver Eyesight Checks After Webinar Examines Preventable Road Deaths

Road-safety, policing, legal and eye-care experts have called for stronger action on driver eyesight following a webinar that examined the consequences of drivers continuing to use the road despite serious visual impairment.

Road-safety, policing, legal and eye-care experts have called for stronger action on driver eyesight following a webinar convened by Slater and Gordon and Project EDWARD.

The event, 'Driving blind: lesons from a preventable tragedy', was chaired by Joy Allen, Police and Crime Commissioner for Durham and roads policing lead for the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners. The panel comprised Steve Hardman, Police Relationship Manager at Slater and Gordon; Detective Sergeant Helen Parkinson of Lancashire Constabulary; Dr James Adeley, retired Senior Coroner for Lancashire and Blackburn with Darwen; Ross Moorlock, Chief Executive of Brake; and Richard Booth, optometrist and expert witness.

The webinar examined the consequences of drivers continuing to use the road despite serious visual impairment, and considered how the current licensing system could better protect all road users.

The panel heard the case of Peter Westwell, 80, who was killed in Langho, Lancashire, in March 2022. The driver who struck him had been advised by medical professionals not to drive, but continued to renew his licence through self-certification.

An eyesight test after the collision found the driver could read a number plate only at around 2.5 metres, against the legal requirement of 20 metres. He was later convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and sentenced to 32 months’ imprisonment.

The webinar also heard that a Lancashire inquest examined four deaths involving drivers with serious eyesight problems, resulting in a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the Secretary of State for Transport.

Speakers highlighted concerns about reliance on drivers self-reporting deteriorating eyesight, limited routes for clinicians to raise concerns, and the likely under-recording of vision as a contributory factor in road collisions.

They called for regular independent eyesight checks, better sharing of information where drivers do not meet the required visual standard, improved collision data, and practical support for people who need to stop driving—particularly in rural communities.

The webinar concluded that effective action requires collaboration across government, health, licensing, policing, road safety and local communities.

Joy Allen said: “Driving is closely linked to independence, family life and access to essential services. But it also brings a responsibility to make sure we are fit to drive. Clear vision is fundamental to recognising danger and responding safely.

“We now need to move from discussion to action. That means regular, independent eyesight checks; a licensing system that does not rely solely on drivers assessing themselves; and clear routes for optometrists, ophthalmologists, families and police to raise concerns when someone may no longer be safe to drive.

“We must improve the data, strengthen the links between health, licensing and road safety, and ensure that people who need to stop driving are supported with practical alternatives—especially in rural areas. The objective is simple: identify risk earlier, act before a collision happens and prevent another family suffering an avoidable loss.”

Panel member Steve Hardman, Police Relationship Manager at Slater and Gordon, highlighted why the webinar's message is particularly important for older drivers:

He said: “It is clear that further measures need to be considered to ensure all drivers continue to meet the legal requirements necessary to drive safely.

“Currently, responsibility rests with the individual to assess their own fitness to drive. This creates a significant risk that those who may no longer meet the required standards could continue driving, potentially placing themselves, their passengers and other road users in danger.

“Drawing on my experience supporting individuals and families affected by serious road traffic collisions, including those who have suffered life-changing injuries or bereavement, as well as my career as a police officer, I have seen first-hand the devastating consequences that can arise when these risks are not properly addressed.

“Every driver has a responsibility to ensure they are safe to be behind the wheel. This includes maintaining good driving habits, remaining alert and attentive, and regularly assessing their fitness to drive. These considerations should form part of every journey.

“Looking ahead, we must carefully consider what further measures are needed to reduce these risks and prevent avoidable deaths associated with vision impairment and blindness. By taking a proactive approach, we can help ensure that all road users are protected and that preventable tragedies are avoided wherever possible.”

To access the webinar recording, please Project Edward's Youtube channel.

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