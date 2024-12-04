Enhancing Cosmetic Formulations: The Microplastics Problem

Microplastics are tiny but mighty pollutants that pose a significant threat to our environment and health. These particles, less than 5mm in size, come from a variety of sources, including the breakdown of larger plastic debris and the shedding of synthetic textiles. As they infiltrate our oceans, rivers, and even the air we breathe, the urgency to address this issue has never been greater.

Despite these known issues, in a study led by Plastic Soup Foundation, microplastics were found in 9 out of 10 products from the 10 most popular cosmetic brands in Europe.

THE PLASTIC PROBLEM

Plastics are ubiquitous in modern life due to their durability, flexibility, and low cost. However, these same properties make them a persistent environmental hazard.

Microplastics can be categorised into primary microplastics, which are intentionally manufactured for products like cosmetics, and secondary microplastics, which result from the degradation of larger plastic items.

An example of primary microplastics in cosmetics is the use of "microbeads". Microbeads are a kind of microplastic that are intentionally added to cosmetics, usually with a specific function for scrubbing or exfoliating.

However, microplastics in cosmetics are not limited to microbeads. They are also often used as emulsifying agents or cheap fillers in products like sunscreen, shampoos, make-up, and deodorants.

This widespread use means that microplastics are a huge contributor to the growing environmental crisis.

MICROPLASTICS, MACRO IMPACT

Microplastics are increasingly found in the environment. For example, microbeads slip through water treatment systems and make their way into rivers, oceans, and even our food chain. Microplastics particularly pose a threat to marine life, which can ingest these particles, leading to physical harm and chemical contamination. Moreover, microplastics can act as vectors for other pollutants, amplifying their harmful effects.

Microplastics also play a role in global warming. They interfere with the ocean's ability to absorb CO 2 , exacerbating climate change. This hidden impact makes tackling microplastic pollution even more critical.

REACHING FOR CLEANER COSMETICS

Addressing microplastic pollution requires a multifaceted approach. Reducing microbeads in cosmetics, improving waste management, and developing biodegradable alternatives are essential steps.

The EU's new microplastics restrictions under REACH aim to reduce environmental pollution by banning intentionally added microplastics in products, such as cosmetics. These measures, which came into effect last year, push for innovation in microplastic-free formulations, with a phased implementation for cosmetics over 4-12 years.

BEAT THE MICROBEAD

The Beat the Microbead campaign, initiated by the Plastic Soup Foundation in 2012, aims to raise awareness about the pervasive issue of microplastics in cosmetics and personal care products. By educating consumers, engaging cosmetic brands, and influencing policy, the campaign seeks to eliminate microplastics from cosmetic products.

The Beat the Microbead app uses state-of-the-art text recognition technology, to allow users to scan product ingredient lists to check for the presence of microplastics. This empowers consumers to make informed choices and supports the broader campaign to eliminate microplastics from everyday products.

THE INNOVATION SOLUTION

Many cosmetics companies are turning to innovative new materials based on natural alternatives to microplastics and microbeads in their products, such as using nuts, shells, and husks to replace microbeads.

Teysha Technologies hopes to revolutionize the cosmetics industry with AggiePol, a groundbreaking biodegradable polymer that breaks down into natural, non-harmful sugars. Certified biodegradable after passing rigorous testing, AggiePol promises to cut microplastic waste. This innovative material is set to replace petroleum-based polycarbonate plastics, with Teysha already in talks with major multinationals to roll out this eco-friendly alternative.

Further innovations in biodegradable materials that can replace microplastics in skincare, advanced filtration systems, and sustainable product designs are essential to reducing microplastic pollution. Through innovation, we can accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future, where microplastics no longer pose a threat to our planet.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.