ARTICLE
18 September 2024

A New Commercially Viable Recycling Process For Polyethylene And Polypropylene?

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
I was pleased to read that researchers at the University of California, Berkley, have recently developed a new process for breaking down polyethylene (PE)...
United Kingdom Environment
Photo of Elliot Carrington
Authors

I was pleased to read that researchers at the University of California, Berkley, have recently developed a new process for breaking down polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) waste into its individual monomers.1

While there are currently large scale efforts to reduce the production of single-use plastics, and bioplastics have recently been forecast to grow with a CAGR of 18.4% during 2024-2031,2 large volumes of PE and PP waste still end up in landfills, incinerators, or in aquatic environments every year. It it is therefore great to see the development of new methods for breaking down these existing plastics and provide some circularity to the plastics economy.

The newly developed process relies on the catalytic breakdown of the polymers using tungsten oxide and sodium. This is particularly exciting as these catalysts are relatively cheap and abundant compared to commonly used heavy metal catalysts such as ruthenium. The process also does not require dehydrogenation of the starting polymers. It therefore appears that it has potential to be industrially scalable.

The route has also shown to work on a mixed feed of PE and PP, however, the presence of other polymers, such as PET and PVC, significantly reduced the efficiency. As a result, there will still be a need to comprehensively separate plastics ahead of the process. Fortunately, this area is quite well developed.

The research was recently published in Science3 and we look forward to seeing how it develops over the next few years.

If scaled up, this catalytic process is set to reduce the fossil fuels required to make new plastics and unlock circularity for various single-use plastics – including clear PET water bottles

packagingeurope.com/...

Footnotes

1. https://packagingeurope.com/news/researchers-break-down-and-rebuild-pet-and-pp-packs-in-new-chemical-process/11867.article

2. https://www.openpr.com/news/3656566/bioplastics-market-size-share-growth-and-trends-forecast

3. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adq7316

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Elliot Carrington
Elliot Carrington
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More