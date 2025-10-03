ARTICLE
3 October 2025

Commercial Litigation Podcast Series – Episode 33: General Update (Podcast)

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

In this 33rd episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we give updates on the anticipated pilot on public access to court documents...
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Maura McIntosh,Natasha Johnson, and Ceri Morgan
In this 33rd episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we give updates on the anticipated pilot on public access to court documents, two consultations relating to class actions and high-volume claims, and the Singapore Convention on international mediated settlements. We also discuss a couple of recent Court of Appeal decisions on contract law issues and the Supreme Court's decision in the motor finance commission appeal. This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a knowledge counsel in our commercial litigation team, who is joined by Natasha Johnson, a disputes partner, and Ceri Morgan, a knowledge counsel in our banking litigation team.

Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices. A new episode is released every couple of months. You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.

Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.

A transcript of this podcast is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Maura McIntosh
Maura McIntosh
Photo of Natasha Johnson
Natasha Johnson
Photo of Ceri Morgan
Ceri Morgan
