Stephen Dymond, aged 63, died around 7 May 2019 of an overdose shortly after appearing on the Jeremy Kyle Show (JKS).

The coroner found that Stephen died as a result of suicide. Stephen suffered from depression and was prescribed anti-depressant medication by his GP in March 2019, although he never took it.

Because of this Stephen's initial application to the JKS was rejected. Around three weeks later after obtaining a letter from his GP, Stephen was cleared to appear on the show. Stephen went on the JKS on 2 May 2019 to prove that he was not cheating on his partner by taking a lie detector test. He failed the lie detector test and despite looking visibly shell shocked and protesting that he had not been unfaithful, Jeremy Kyle told him he "wouldn't trust [him] with a chocolate button mate" and asked the audience has "anyone got a shovel"? Jeremy Kyle also told Stephen to "be a man, grow a pair of balls and tell her the goddamn truth." Stephen was told by Jeremy Kyle that "he failed that categorically" and "we stand 100%" by the lie detector test.

After the recording, Stephen told a researcher that "I wish I was dead." However, Stephen was apparently "emotionally contained" within 30 minutes and cleared by the aftercare team on the show to go home.

Evidence was heard at the inquest from his landlady that he was talking about killing himself in the taxi on the way home from the show. Stephen's landlady described the show as a "tipping point" for Stephen. When she spoke with him later that evening, she described him as "distraught, just broken, crying. I've never seen anybody that upset."

The whole purpose of going on the JKS was for Stephen to prove to his partner that he had not cheated on her. Failing the lie detector test led him to believe his relationship had irretrievably broken down. Stephen's last text to his partner on 6 May 2019 included:

"I HOPE THE JEREMY KLYE SHOW IS SO HAPPY NOW. AS TO WHAT THEY HAVE DONE TO ME. I DID LIE ABOUT MY PAST.. BUT NOT ABOUT ME BEING A CHEAT. I NEVER NEVER EVER DID CHEAT ON YOU. SO THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT HAPPENS NOW. I HOPE THIS MAKES GOOD RATINGS FOR THEM NOW. 1 BET THEY KEEP THIS QUIET NEVER NEVER NEVER DID I CHEAT ON YOU. NEVER NEVER. My final words. I did try to explain to you but you would not listen..."

Tragically, Stephen was found dead on 9 May 2019 by his landlady. He had left two notes to his ex-partner and son and three cards to his partner maintaining that he had lied in the past but had never cheated.

Following Stephen's death, the Jeremy Kyle Show was suspended on Monday 13 May 2019 and permanently cancelled on Wednesday 15 May 2019.

Lie detectors tests are known for being notoriously unreliable and are not used in criminal or civil proceedings in the UK.

Concluding the inquest today, the Coroner found that:

SD's participation in the show is one of a number of factors, and whilst possible that the manner [of the] experience added to his distress it is not probable.

Carl Woolley, son of Stephen Dymond, said after the conclusion:

It has been five years since my father died and in my view anyone watching the clips of the show can see that he was in tears and spoken to in the most brutal way by Jeremy Kyle. The coroner has recorded that the lie detector test in which Jeremy Kyle believed so strongly can have an accuracy of 60-96%. The only good thing that came of my father's death is the Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled.

Leslie Dymond and Carl Woolley, the brother and son of Stephen Dymond, are represented by Partner Anna Thwaites and Associate Joanna Bennett at Bindmans LLP, instructing Counsel Maya Sikand KC and Claire Overman from Doughty Street Chambers

