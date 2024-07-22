ARTICLE
22 July 2024

Emotional Perception AI v Comptroller: Court Of Appeal Sides With The UKIPO

KL
Keltie LLP

Contributor

Keltie LLP logo
Keltie’s team of IP attorneys are highly skilled, hugely experienced and above all, great people to work with. At Keltie we want to understand the essence of your invention, or help get to the core of your brand. We are commercial, driven and fundamentally passionate about what we do.
Explore
The UK Court of Appeal has ruled that artificial neural networks (ANNs) should be treated like any other computer-implemented inventions in terms of patentability, aligning with EPO guidelines. The court emphasized that patents are only granted for inventions with a technical contribution, not merely for software functions like financial trading systems, even if ANNs are involved. The ruling reiterates that non-technical systems, regardless of ANNs, are not patentable.
UK Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Kimberley Bayliss
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UK Court of Appeal rules that Artificial Neural Networks are not patentable subject matter in their own right. Comptroller vs Emotional Perception AI Limited 2024

In an unwelcome, but perhaps not surprising judgment, the UK Court of Appeal has rolled back the earlier High Court judgment that Neural Networks are more than mere computer programs, and have instead reiterated that inventions involving ANNs should be treated in the same manner as any other computer implemented invention.

The judgement says that the correct way to look at the patentability of computer implemented inventions is look at the function of the computer program and that ANNs do not confer technicality on otherwise non-technical systems.

Thus, if the function of a computer program is to implement a financial trading system then this is never patentable, irrespective of whether there is an ANN involved, or otherwise. Conversely computer programs for designing drill bits or controlling X-ray machines have technical purpose and are thus patentable. Again, this would not change if the respective programs had (or had not) implemented their methods using ANNs.

In this respect, the UK Court of Appeal very much towed the EPO line. Perhaps disappointingly so, as the judgment even draws attention to a quote from the Comptroller that essentially says that if the distinguishing features of a claim have an effect that is "subjective or cognitive in nature" then there is no technical contribution.

For those of us practicing before the EPO, "cognitive in nature" seems to come up so regularly in Examination reports that you would think that this was an exclusion in its own right. I was looking forward to some push back on this line of objection, and it seems to me that the UK Court of Appeal has missed an opportunity in this respect.

My understanding is that permission is being sought to appeal the ruling at the high court.

Although it is hard to see what the points of appeal might be, the Judge did note one or two points of interest:

  • Article 27 of the TRIPS agreement says that patents are to be granted in "all fields of technology".
  • Neither side made the submission that the term "computer program" might have been understood differently today compared to when the statute was written in 1977.

However, these are slim pickings in what is otherwise a comparatively straightforward judgment and uncontroversial interpretation of UK and EPO patent caselaw.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kimberley Bayliss
Kimberley Bayliss
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More