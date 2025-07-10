ARTICLE
10 July 2025

In Conversation With Kevin Nash: The LCIA And The Future Of Institutional Arbitration (Podcast)

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode, Vanessa Naish and Liz Kantor are joined by their first external speaker, Kevin Nash, Director General of the London Court of International Arbitration.
United Kingdom Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Vanessa Naish and Elizabeth Kantor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Kevin Nash, Director General of the LCIA, joins Vanessa Naish and Liz Kantor to discuss the role of the LCIA, potential updates to its rules, and the importance of institutions generally in international arbitration

In this episode, Vanessa Naish and Liz Kantor are joined by their first external speaker, Kevin Nash, Director General of the London Court of International Arbitration. Kevin shares his vision for the future of the LCIA and what makes the LCIA unique, explores potential updates to its rules and offers his perspective on the vital role institutions play in international arbitration. Tune in for an informative conversation about the inner workings of the LCIA and institutional arbitration more generally.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Inside arbitration podcasts: Kevin Nash, Director General London Court of International Arbitration

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vanessa Naish
Vanessa Naish
Photo of Elizabeth Kantor
Elizabeth Kantor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More