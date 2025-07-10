In Conversation With Kevin Nash: The LCIA And The Future Of Institutional Arbitration (Podcast)

Kevin Nash, Director General of the LCIA, joins Vanessa Naish and Liz Kantor to discuss the role of the LCIA, potential updates to its rules, and the importance of institutions generally in international arbitration

In this episode, Vanessa Naish and Liz Kantor are joined by their first external speaker, Kevin Nash, Director General of the London Court of International Arbitration. Kevin shares his vision for the future of the LCIA and what makes the LCIA unique, explores potential updates to its rules and offers his perspective on the vital role institutions play in international arbitration. Tune in for an informative conversation about the inner workings of the LCIA and institutional arbitration more generally.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer Podcasts · Inside arbitration podcasts: Kevin Nash, Director General London Court of International Arbitration

