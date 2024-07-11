Secondary Victim Claims After The Supreme Court Decision In Paul (Video)

In this webinar published by LexisNexis, Charles Bagot KC and Vanessa McKinlay discuss secondary victim claims after the Supreme Court decision in Paul. They cover the following:
- Where had the principles reached before the case of Paul?
- What did the Supreme Court have to say about the Court of Appeal's findings?
- What has the Supreme Court decided about secondary victim claims arising out of clinical negligence?
- Where will this decision apply?
- How did the Supreme Court reach their decision?
This webinar is available to purchase on the LexisNexis website.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.