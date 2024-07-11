ARTICLE
11 July 2024

Secondary Victim Claims After The Supreme Court Decision In Paul (Video)

In this webinar, Charles Bagot KC and Vanessa McKinlay analyze the Supreme Court's Paul decision on secondary victim claims, covering its impact on clinical negligence cases and future applications.
In this webinar published by LexisNexis, Charles Bagot KC and Vanessa McKinlay discuss secondary victim claims after the Supreme Court decision in Paul. They cover the following:

  • Where had the principles reached before the case of Paul?
  • What did the Supreme Court have to say about the Court of Appeal's findings?
  • What has the Supreme Court decided about secondary victim claims arising out of clinical negligence?
  • Where will this decision apply?
  • How did the Supreme Court reach their decision?

