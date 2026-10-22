Global Brands: Protecting Your Organisation Through Trade Mark Law

Why trade marks matter

An organisation's brand is one of its most valuable assets. It is more than a name or logo, reflecting its reputation, quality and consumer trust, and helping to identify and distinguish genuine products, services and activities from those of others.

A registered trade mark is a legal right that protects a brand. While it is possible to rely on unregistered rights, trade mark registration provides a clearer and more certain basis for preventing third parties from using an identical or similar mark in a way that causes confusion, takes unfair advantage of a brand's reputation or damages the mark.

Look beyond the core name and logo to identify your trade mark(s)

For many organisations, its name and principal logo will be the natural starting point for a registered trade mark. However, it is worth considering portfolios more broadly. Separate protection may be appropriate for products and services, business departments, campaigns, events, digital platforms, loyalty programs, strategic initiatives or international partnerships. Equally, some of these may be sub-brands that are already protected to some extent by the organisation's main trade marks, and it may not be proportionate or cost-effective to trade mark register everything.

The question is not simply whether the organisation's name is protected, but whether the portfolio of trade mark protection reflects the wider group of brands through which various products, services or other key commercial activity is delivered.

Plan before filing a trade mark application

Most of the strategic value arises before an application is made. Clearance searches can identify earlier registered and unregistered rights before significant time, budget and stakeholder support are committed to a new brand.

The specification of goods and services also needs care. It should reflect the activities for which the mark is currently used, while allowing for credible plans for future expansion. If it is too narrow, the registration may leave gaps. If it is too broad, it may be more vulnerable to challenge and more expensive to maintain.

In practice, organisations should ask four questions at the outset:

What is the asset to be protected? Is it available? For which activities will it be used? In which territories is protection required?

Building and managing a trade mark portfolio

Trade mark protection is territorial. A UK registration does not automatically protect a brand overseas. Organisations operating internationally, selling products or services across borders, licensing their brands internationally or maintaining a significant overseas presence should therefore identify the territories where their brands have real visibility and strategic value worthy of protection.

There is no single approach to a trade mark filing strategy. Priority may sensibly be given to key markets, territories where significant trading or licensing activity takes place, and locations important to strategic partnerships. This should be balanced against filing, agent and renewal costs, as well as the risk of registrations becoming vulnerable through non-use.

International protection can be pursued through the centralised Madrid System run by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, or by direct national filings. Each route has advantages and disadvantages, and in some cases a combination of the two can be the recommended approach.

Keep your trade mark portfolio under review

Registration is not the end of the process. Effective portfolio management means ensuring that rights remain accurate, relevant and enforceable. A central register should record the mark, owner, territory, specification, status, renewal date and any licensing or evidence-of-use requirements.

Renewal should be treated as an opportunity to review the portfolio rather than an administrative exercise. Organisations should consider whether the mark remains in use, whether the specification reflects their activities and whether the registration continues to have strategic value. Evidence of use should also be retained, both because some jurisdictions require it and because unused rights may be vulnerable to cancellation.

Monitor and enforce your trade marks proportionately

A portfolio has limited value if conflicting activity is ignored. Depending on the organisation's risk profile, monitoring may include trade mark watch services and securing aligned 'protections' for things like company names, domain names, social media handles and other digital channels. Monitoring should focus on identifying activity that could cause genuine confusion, brand dilution, damage reputation or is otherwise commercially damaging, rather than every potentially similar use.

Fraudulent or impersonation websites, misleading claims of affiliation and unauthorised references to endorsement by the organisation are likely to warrant particular attention. The appropriate response will depend on the circumstances and may range from early engagement and a coexistence arrangement through to opposition proceedings, a company name challenge, website takedown or a domain name complaint.

The impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on trade mark and brand protection

The ease with which AI can generate content and branding reinforces the importance of robust trade mark protection. AI-generated names, logos and materials may inadvertently echo existing marks, given that underlying models are trained on large volumes of existing brand material. This increases the importance of thorough clearance searches and ongoing monitoring for potential infringement.

Organisations should also be cautious about relying on AI-generated logos or creative assets, as ownership of such content is still unsettled under UK law and may result in weaker copyright protection. While this does not affect trade mark registration, it may mean narrower protection, as the artistic design of the content in question will not be adequately protected.

Licensing the brand

Brands are increasingly used in collaborations, joint ventures, licensing arrangements, franchising, technology transfer, digital platforms and merchandising. Allowing a third party to use your name is a reputational and governance decision as much as a legal one, particularly where stakeholders or regulators may place weight on the association.

Good licensing starts before the agreement is drafted. The organisation should understand its counterparty, confirm that the proposed brand is available, establish who may authorise use and put in place clear brand guidelines. The agreement, or trade mark licence, should then address the following points as a minimum:

Scope and ownership: identify the marks, activities, territories and channels covered and agree the ownership and treatment of goodwill.

identify the marks, activities, territories and channels covered and agree the ownership and treatment of goodwill. Quality control: retain appropriate approval and monitoring rights over how the brand is presented and the quality of the associated services or materials.

retain appropriate approval and monitoring rights over how the brand is presented and the quality of the associated services or materials. Allocation of risk: clarify who is responsible for the licensed activity and include proportionate protection against third-party claims and losses. The use of the organisation's brand by a third party does not mean that the organisation has to assume responsibility for enforcement.

clarify who is responsible for the licensed activity and include proportionate protection against third-party claims and losses. The use of the organisation's brand by a third party does not mean that the organisation has to assume responsibility for enforcement. Termination and exit: it is always important to have a solid exit strategy as part of good governance. Clear termination rights should also address material breach and reputational risks, with an obligation to stop using the brand when the licence ends.

it is always important to have a solid exit strategy as part of good governance. Clear termination rights should also address material breach and reputational risks, with an obligation to stop using the brand when the licence ends. Ongoing governance: the licence should include regular review points and change-control procedures, particularly where the commercial reality or scope of a collaboration evolves over time.

Protecting your trade marks for the long term

A well-managed trade mark portfolio can connect legal protection with organisational strategy. Organisations should identify the brands that matter, secure appropriate protection for their activities and territories, and maintain effective records and monitoring. Where the brand is licensed, robust contractual protections and active governance are essential to preserving its value.

Taking these steps early can reduce the risk of costly disputes or rebranding exercises, and place the organisation in a stronger position to develop, commercialise and protect its reputation over the longer term.

Many thanks to Lapo Rocco di Torrepadula for their help writing this article.