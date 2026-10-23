AI, Attribution And A Race To Solve Decades Long Maths Problems

OpenAI recently announced that an internal AI model had solved part of the Navier-Stokes equations, notoriously difficult maths problems that have gone unsolved for decades. The breakthrough was immediately overshadowed by a dispute. NYU professor Tristan Buckmaster alleged that OpenAI had access to unpublished, related work by him and Levent Alpöge (an Anthropic employee researching in a personal capacity) which had been fed into OpenAI’s tools.

OpenAI’s Deus ex machina moment

Buckmaster and Alpöge had reportedly been working on the Navier-Stokes and Euler equations for many months and by late August had obtained significant results. The pair used AI, including OpenAI’s Codex tool and Astra model, heavily in their research.

Around early September, OpenAI deployed a new model on the maths problems as a way of testing the capability of the unreleased tool and after hearing rumours that others had made significant progress towards solving the equations.

Reportedly after just 88 hours the bots had succeeded. All 10,000 of them having exchanged around 3 million messages and 300 billion output tokens (the lines of text and code an AI model produces in answers) at a cost of around $22.5m.

With rumours about solving the unsolvable still circulating, discussions apparently took place between Buckmaster and OpenAI about the specifics of what maths problems had been solved, authorship and attribution. Here the two sides’ accounts differ.

OpenAI has said it didn’t see any of Buckmaster and Alpöge's work until they released it publicly and that the precise mathematical results differ. Equally the company has also said it can’t rule out that de-identified data derived from the pair’s use of OpenAI’s products helped them improve their models.

It will take a long time to unpick this dispute which happened in the US, but the issues it raises translate directly to the UK, and UK tech clients should not assume answers here would be any clearer.

Legal conundrums

AI models are trained on the accumulated work of many (often uncredited) humans, and it is often impossible to verify how much of a given output derives from any one source. So even if OpenAI’s model wasn’t trained or otherwise informed on Buckmaster and Alpöge's work, was it simply completing the final steps of a proof after borrowing ideas from a variety of human mathematicians’ work? That creates layered problems around attribution, provenance, and confidentiality whenever AI tools are used in R&D work, particularly where third-party AI tools have been used that may learn or retain data from what is typed into those models.

This example also raises practical and ethical questions for research programmes. In a world where being first to publish carries real consequences in academic credit, commercial advantage, and potentially patent priority, AI assisted work is likely to become more and more commonplace. It will be interesting to see if Buckmaster and Alpöge's experience (and others like it) will make researchers in academia and industry more cautious about what AI tools they use in their work.

For now, the UK government has decided not to legislate on issues like the transparency of training data, or the application of copyright or patent law to AI systems. That leaves clients relying on contract and internal process to manage who owns and gets credited for AI-assisted output.

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