What's In A Name? Brooklyn Beckham And Celebrity Names As Trade Marks

Recent public attention surrounding the Beckham family has highlighted an often-overlooked issue in trade mark law: who controls the commercial use of a celebrity's own name?

The name "Brooklyn Beckham" was registered as a UK and EU trade mark in 2016 across a wide range of classes, including fashion, cosmetics, publishing and entertainment. The proprietor is listed as Victoria Beckham, as parent and guardian, reflecting the fact that Brooklyn was a minor at the time of filing.

As a registered trade mark, the name confers exclusive rights on the proprietor to use it commercially in relation to the specified goods and services, and to prevent others from doing so where there is a likelihood of confusion. In principle, this could restrict Brooklyn Beckham's own ability to trade under his personal name in those sectors.

While UK law provides an "own name" defence under section 11(2)(a) of the Trade Marks Act 1994, its scope is limited. The defence applies only where use is in accordance with honest commercial practices, and courts have consistently held that it does not permit use which capitalises on the goodwill of an existing trade mark or misleads consumers as to origin or endorsement. Where a personal name has already acquired brand significance, reliance on this defence may therefore be difficult.

The issue is further complicated by the extensive trade mark portfolio covering the "Beckham" name itself. Use of "Brooklyn Beckham" in overlapping commercial fields could raise not only infringement concerns, but also potential passing off claims, particularly if consumers assume a connection with the established Beckham brand.

With the trade marks due to expire in December 2026, questions around renewal and control may yet come to the fore — underscoring the commercial sensitivity of name-based registrations.

Key takeaway

Personal names are not immune from trade mark law. Once registered, they become commercial assets that can shape — and potentially limit — future business activity. For celebrity brands in particular, early decisions around ownership, licensing and long-term control are critical to avoiding disputes later on.

