Updates On The 13th Edition Of Nice Classification (Effective 1 January 2026)

The 13th Edition of the Nice Classification officially took effect on 1 January 2026, prompting trade mark offices worldwide to update their classification practices.

Jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction updates on implementing the Nice Classification 13th Edition and trade mark office guidance

Below is a region-by-region summary of which jurisdictions have adopted the new edition and how it affects new and existing trade mark applications.

APAC Region

Australia has adopted the new 13th Edition, effective 7 January 2026. However, the Trade Mark Office (“TMO”) has not yet issued guidance on how existing trade mark applications will be handled. Further updates are expected.

Cambodia has not yet adopted the new edition. The DIPR continues to apply the previous edition to both new and existing trade mark applications and will only transition once an official announcement is issued.

China has adopted the new edition with effect from 1 January 2026. Applications filed on or after this date follow the 13th Edition. Applications filed before 1 January continue under the prior version. Authorities are reviewing the changes and will advise on any impact on business relevant terms.

Hong Kong SAR has adopted the new edition effective 1 January 2026. HKIPD has updated the Classification and Cross Search Lists. Applications filed on or after 1 January 2026 will adopt the 13th Edition and there will be changes in the cross-search classes. Existing applications filed before 1 January will continue to follow the 12th Edition.

Indonesia has not yet adopted the new edition. The TMO continues to apply the previous edition while processing changes required for the new edition. No implementation date has been announced. There has been no official communication from the TMO, and further updates will be shared once available.

Laos has not yet adopted the new edition. The TMO has not issued any guidance on timing or implementation date, and current practice continues under the previous edition pending official notice.

Myanmar has adopted the new edition automatically under Trade Marks Rule 2(c). Applications will be examined using the 13th Edition, including those filed before 1 January 2026. Reclassification at renewal is not mandatory but may be requested in disputes. Minimal impact on search practice.

New Zealand has adopted the new edition effective 1 January 2026. Trade mark applications filed on or after this date are classified under the 13th Edition, while those filed up to 31 December 2025 continue to follow the 12th Edition.

The Philippines has adopted the new edition effective 1 January 2026. Trade Mark Rules require automatic adoption of the latest edition. This is presumed to include pending applications filed before 1 January 2026.

Thailand has adopted the new edition from 1 January 2026. Applications filed on or after this date will be examined based on the new 13th Edition. However, a grace period is available for new applications filed up until 31 January 2026 to request adopting the classifications under the previous 12th Edition. To read more on Thailand: Rouse - Thailand Updates Trade Mark Goods And Services Classifications.

Vietnamhas adopted the new edition from 1 January 2026. If applicants incorrectly classify their goods/services, IP Vietnam will reclassify them and charge additional fees. Pending applications filed before 1 January 2026 will be examined against the previous 12th Edition.

Europe

Benelux has adopted the new edition, effective 1 January 2026. Applications filed before 1 January do not have to be reclassified. The same applies to existing registrations at the time or renewal.

EUIPO / EUTM has adopted the new edition for all applications filed from 1 January 2026. Pending applications filed before 1 January 2026 will be examined against the previous 12th Edition.

Denmark & Norway - Both countries have adopted the new edition, effective 1 January 2026. This also applies to Madrid applications transmitted after the two-month window. Existing registrations remain under their previous 12th Edition and will not be automatically reclassified.

Germany & Sweden - Both countries have adopted the new edition, effective 1 January 2026. Applications filed before 1 January 2026 continue to follow the previous 12th Edition.

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates - The Trade Mark Offices in these countries have not yet made any announcements in relation to adoption of the new edition. More updates to follow. For now, delays in implementation are likely.

Kenya has not yet adopted the new edition. The TMO has not issued any official notice regarding implementation, and the expected adoption timing remains to be confirmed. Local practitioners have been advised to allow additional time for system updates and alignment before the new edition can be applied. For now, applications will be examined under the previous 12th Edition until formal confirmation is released.

Nigeria and South Africa - No confirmed information is currently available. Further updates will be shared once available.

