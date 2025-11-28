Series Trade Marks And Rising Official Fees: Why Businesses Should Act Now

Businesses should act quickly as the UKIPO will abolish series trade mark applications and increase official fees starting in 2026. Filing now can help secure cost-effective...

Businesses should act quickly as the UKIPO will abolish series trade mark applications and increase official fees starting in 2026. Filing now can help secure cost-effective protection and avoid higher costs and reduced flexibility in the future.

Strong branding is what makes your products or services stand out: distinctive names, logos, and designs are key to building recognition and trust. Protecting that identity through trade marks is essential. But big changes are coming at the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO) that every business should know about.

Two developments stand out:

The abolition of series trade mark applications in the UK An increase in official trade mark fees from 1 April 2026

Both changes mean now is the time to review your brand protection strategy and act before costs rise and options narrow.

What are series trade marks?

A series trade mark application lets you register multiple versions of a mark in one filing, provided they're “similar as to their material particulars.” For example, if you have a core logo but use slight variations, such as different colours or minor stylistic tweaks, a series application covers them all under one umbrella.

This has been a cost-effective way for businesses to protect branding variations without filing separate applications for each version.

Why is the UKIPO abolishing series applications?

As part of its One IPO Transformation Programme, the UKIPO is modernising systems to create a unified digital platform for patents, trade marks, and designs. While this promises efficiency and international consistency, it also means saying goodbye to some legacy features, series trade marks among them.

Series marks can be complex to examine, especially without legal help. Nearly 40% of series applications filed without representation were objected to in 2022. To simplify the process, UKIPO is removing this option.

What does this mean for businesses? If you've been considering protecting multiple variations of your branding, the window to do so via a series application is closing fast. Once abolished, you'll need separate applications for each version which will significantly increase costs. The change was expected in September 2025 but has been pushed back; we anticipate a short extension, possibly until January 2026.

Fee Increases coming April 2026

On top of that, UKIPO has announced official fees for trade mark applications (and designs and patents) will rise from 1 April 2026. This is the first major increase in years, reflecting investment in the One IPO programme and inflation since 2016.

For example:

Application fees: £170 → £205 (one class)

(one class) Renewal fees: £200 → £245 (one class)

(one class) Additional class fees: £50 → £60

The message is clear: filing, maintaining, and contesting trade marks will cost more. For businesses planning multiple filings or operating on tight margins, the impact could be significant.

Why act now?

These changes mean:

Series applications will soon disappear . If you want to protect multiple variations under one filing, act before UKIPO withdraws this option.

. If you want to protect multiple variations under one filing, act before UKIPO withdraws this option. Fees are going up. Filing now locks in current rates and avoids higher cost in 2026.

Delaying could mean paying more for less flexibility.

Practical steps for businesses

Audit your brand portfolio. Identify gaps: ask yourself do you have variations of logos, packaging, or word marks that need protection? File series applications while you can. If your marks qualify, take advantage of this cost-effective route before it disappears. Plan ahead for fee increases. If you anticipate new products or rebranding in the next 12-18 months, consider filing now. Seek professional advice. Trade mark law is nuanced. A trade mark attorney can guide you and ensure your application are robust.

The bottom line

Branding is the lifeblood of any business. Protecting it isn't just a legal formality, it's a business imperative. With UKIPO's upcoming changes, there's a limited window to secure cost-effective protection. Acting now could save you money and safeguard your identity for years to come.

