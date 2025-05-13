ARTICLE
13 May 2025

The Fashion Law LLM And Fashion IP Cases Past, Present And Future: An Interview With Professor Johanna Gibson (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview Professor Johanna Gibson of Queen Mary University of London. We touch on the new Fashion Law LLM, the first fashion law LLM in the United Kingdom and discuss fashion...
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview Professor Johanna Gibson of Queen Mary University of London. We touch on the new Fashion Law LLM, the first fashion law LLM in the United Kingdom and discuss fashion IP cases past, present and future.

Timestamps:

  • 6:49 - The new Fashion Law LLM at Queen Mary
  • 10:28 - Historical fashion IP law case
  • 21:09 – Supreme court

