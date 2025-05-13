The Fashion Law LLM And Fashion IP Cases Past, Present And Future: An Interview With Professor Johanna Gibson (Podcast)

self

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis interview Professor Johanna Gibson of Queen Mary University of London. We touch on the new Fashion Law LLM, the first fashion law LLM in the United Kingdom and discuss fashion IP cases past, present and future.

Timestamps:

6:49 - The new Fashion Law LLM at Queen Mary

10:28 - Historical fashion IP law case

21:09 – Supreme court

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.