M&C In The News: Intellectual Property (IP) In Animation 101

At Marks & Clerk, we love working with the creative minds behind some of the most exciting animations out there. Whether it's protecting a standout character, securing trade marks for a new franchise, or tackling the latest challenges around AI-generated content, we help animators and studios safeguard what makes their work unique.

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.

At Marks & Clerk, we love working with the creative minds behind some of the most exciting animations out there. Whether it's protecting a standout character, securing trade marks for a new franchise, or tackling the latest challenges around AI-generated content, we help animators and studios safeguard what makes their work unique. Without Intellectual property, those iconic characters, unforgettable storylines, and innovative technologies wouldn't hold the value they deserve.

This article for leading animation magazine Skwigly kicks off a new series where we'll unpack the key IP issues animators need to know about, from copyright and trade marks to design rights and patents. In future pieces, we'll dive into hot topics like generative AI, merchandising strategies, and how studios can stay ahead in an evolving legal landscape.

Stay tuned for part two, coming soon....