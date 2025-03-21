M&C In The News: Intellectual Property (IP) In Animation 101

Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
At Marks & Clerk, we love working with the creative minds behind some of the most exciting animations out there. Whether it's protecting a standout character, securing trade marks for a new franchise, or tackling the latest challenges around AI-generated content, we help animators and studios safeguard what makes their work unique.
This article for leading animation magazine Skwigly kicks off a new series where
we'll unpack the key IP issues animators need to know about,
from copyright and trade marks to design rights and patents. In
future pieces, we'll dive into hot topics like generative AI,
merchandising strategies, and how studios can stay ahead in an
evolving legal landscape.
Stay tuned for part two, coming soon....
It is a great pleasure to have the opportunity to provide our
first in a series of articles focussed on intellectual property and
the animation sector. Our firm works to ensure that our
clients' intellectual property (IP) is free to use, properly
protected, and properly enforced and we work closely with a number
of animation clients in this respect. There are of course some IP
big issues in the animation sector at the moment, such as
generative AI and the proposed relaxation of copyright laws, but in
the first of a series of articles we hope to introduce you to the
various IP rights and their relevance to the animation industry. We
will then focus on topics such as generative AI and merchandising
in our later articles.