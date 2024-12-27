Fashion Brands And Non-Use (Podcast)

self

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss non-use revocation actions and fashion brands in the United Kingdom and European Union. What constitutes use? Do you need to use a trade mark in the exact form of the registered trade mark? What are the valid reasons for non-use

Timestamps:

2:49 - The basics of Law

6:42 - Cases in the EU of non-use and trademarks in the UK and the EU

11:01 - Can anything be learnt from these decisions?

