ARTICLE
27 December 2024

Fashion Brands And Non-Use (Podcast)

HL
HGF Ltd

Contributor

HGF Ltd logo
HGF is one of Europe's largest firms of intellectual property specialists in Europe, with 21 offices across the UK, The Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Ireland. The firm's trade mark attorneys, patent attorneys and IP solicitors provide an integrated IP solution for clients.
Explore Firm Details
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss non-use revocation actions and fashion brands in the United Kingdom and European Union.
European Union Intellectual Property
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss non-use revocation actions and fashion brands in the United Kingdom and European Union. What constitutes use? Do you need to use a trade mark in the exact form of the registered trade mark? What are the valid reasons for non-use

Timestamps:

  • 2:49 - The basics of Law
  • 6:42 - Cases in the EU of non-use and trademarks in the UK and the EU
  • 11:01 - Can anything be learnt from these decisions?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rebecca Field
Rebecca Field
Photo of Lee Curtis
Lee Curtis
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More