New Political Agenda For UK Beauty Sector

The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association has launched a new agenda for the government over the next five years.

Covering the five pillars of essentiality, regulation, science, sustainability, and business, the following requests have been put forward by the agenda:

A dedicated strategy for the sector, which should be considered as a sub-sector of Life Sciences;

Protection of the UK Cosmetics Regulation framework in the Product Safety review;

A science-led, risk-based approach to inform the regulation of cosmetics;

Reduction of barriers to trade with the EU;

A strong regulatory co-operation with the EU including data sharing;

A commitment to animal-free testing; and

Collaboration with the industry on the design and delivery of Extended Producer Responsibility.

More details in the link below.

We will closely follow if and how the agenda is followed in the coming years and comment on any impacts for industry actors and their intellectual property. In particular, it will be interesting to see if any changes lead to increased EU trade mark applications by UK businesses and/or new patent applications relating to animal-free methods for the safety assessment of chemicals.

At M&C, we have a team passionate about Beauty & Cosmetics who would love to have a chat if you have any questions about protecting your IP in this sector. Get in touch with Julie Canet, Becca Davey and Inès Garlantezec!

On 3 December at the Palace of Westminster, the CTPA chair Thierry Cheval and director-general Dr Emma Meredith gathered with various politicians to launch the CTPA's Agenda for Government. The set of proposals from the cosmetics, personal care and beauty sector are intended to help the industry grow sustainably over the next five years. www.cosmeticsdesign-europe.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.