Whisky Business At The Scottish Whisky Awards

Scotland's whisky industry is thriving, blending tradition with innovation through sustainability, tourism, and creative marketing. Established players and newcomers alike drive the evolution. The Scottish Whisky Awards spotlight this dynamic growth and celebrate industry excellence.

The Scottish whisky scene is evolving rapidly - new distilleries are emerging at a remarkable pace, and balancing tradition with innovation is the name of the game. Sustainability, clever marketing, and whisky tourism are at the forefront, with industry giants like Diageo and forward-thinkers like Nc'Nean setting the tone for what's next.

Tonight, I'm heading to the Scottish Whisky Awards to soak in this glorious blend of old-school heritage and cutting-edge flair. To all the finalists - especially the ones I've had the pleasure of working with - may your barrels overflow with luck! Few things beat the joy of seeing a company I've worked with raise a well-deserved glass (and a trophy).

Will I find a dram that changes my life? Stay tuned - there's a strong chance of liquid inspiration.

P.S. Photos to follow!

