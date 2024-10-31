Electronic Applications For Action (eAFAs) To Customs Are Now Mandatory In The EU

We refer to our mailshot earlier this year which discussed the protection of intellectual property rights and the prevention of infringing or counterfeit goods from crossing borders by filing Applications for Action (AFAs) with customs in the UK and EU.

As a reminder, an AFA informs customs of intellectual property rights (including trade marks, patents, designs and copyright) owned by rights holders as well as other pertinent information that allows customs to identify and seize potential counterfeit and infringing goods.

With regard to EU AFAs, the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2399 of 12 September 2024 is now in force and can be read here. As of 03 October 2024, all EU AFAs must be filed, maintained and managed electronically, where computerised systems are in place.

Therefore, rights holders can submit eAFAs to customs through the IP Enforcement Portal (IPEP) at IP Enforcement Portal - Observatory (europa.eu) which is the EU AFA e-filing and management portal for all EU Member States or through the online national systems in Germany, Italy or Spain. IPEP is connected to the central EU customs database, COPIS (Counterfeit and anti-Piracy Information System), where the AFA information is stored and exchanged with customs. Paper copies may only be filed where there is a temporary failure of COPIS or one of the online portals.

We are eagerly awaiting updates regarding the introduction of the digital signature.

