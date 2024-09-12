ARTICLE
12 September 2024

Importance Of Written Agreements

Briffa is a specialist intellectual property law firm. We help all types of businesses to identify, protect, develop, monetise and enforce their intellectual property (IP).

But we’re a bit different from your average law firm. We’re not stuffy or overly corporate. We’re creative, transparent and competitively priced. And we go above and beyond to deliver exceptional customer service with quick turnaround times.

Over the past 30 years, we’ve assisted thousands of creative businesses with every aspect of IP law and played a key role in several high-profile cases. We have the capability, experience and resources to work with any client – whether you’re a small, independent creator or a global brand.

And since the beginning, that’s exactly what we’ve done. We’re proud to have worked with clients of all shapes and sizes across a broad range of sectors, from household names to individual entrepreneurs, inventors and artists.

Written agreements are crucial in creative industries to clarify expectations and protect parties. Even informal documentation, like emails or texts, can provide legal value. Always seek legal advice before signing contracts.
The importance of having any agreements in writing and signed by both parties, cannot be overlooked, especially in the creative industries, where it is common for parties to engage in discussions without ever having an agreement prepared.

You don't always require a long form contract, and by simply having something in writing will always help as it is then expressed and documented. We would always suggest to have an express agreement which clearly explains the position of the parties, but we appreciate this may not always be appropriate. However, this does not mean that no form of express documents, whether an email, a text message are not valuable.

Proactive rather than Reactive

Getting things in writing is not something which is only required when a business relationship breaks down, but is something that can help the parties at the outset to determine the position of the business relationship, as well as clearly explain what is expected of both parties during the course of that relationship. A written agreement can give protections to all contracting parties.

More often than not, in the creative industries you will be given a contract to sign, and won't have much input – it will look like a "take it or leave it" situation. We would always suggest that before signing any third party contract, you always take legal advice on the content of the contract and your position contained therein. You do not want to be in a position whereby you sign away significant rights, which you cannot then get back.

Even if this is just to talk through the contract and explain what it is you are signing, this is well advised to ensure you are fully aware of the contents of the contract and undoubtedly will help you further down the line.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

