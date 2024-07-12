Explaining Fashion IP Law Via Perfume (Podcast)

Episode Description
Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the intellectual property rights which apply to perfume, why they are integral to the success of a fashion house and how they can be protected under IP law.
Timestamps:
- 2:35 – why a perfume has historically been important to fashion houses.
- 5:05 – why is it not possible for the smell of perfumes, at present, to be protected under trademark law in the UK and EU?
- 6:50 – what types of IP protection could apply to perfumes?
- 8:31 – are there any other forms of protection that a fashion brand might seek in relation to a perfume.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.