Explaining Fashion IP Law Via Perfume (Podcast)

Rebecca Field and Lee Curtis discuss the intellectual property rights which apply to perfume, why they are integral to the success of a fashion house and how they can be protected under IP law.

Episode Description

Timestamps:

2:35 – why a perfume has historically been important to fashion houses.

5:05 – why is it not possible for the smell of perfumes, at present, to be protected under trademark law in the UK and EU?

6:50 – what types of IP protection could apply to perfumes?

8:31 – are there any other forms of protection that a fashion brand might seek in relation to a perfume.

