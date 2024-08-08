Part 1 - Gross Negligence And Reframing A Type Of Loss (Video)

self

Should a liability cap be subject to a carve-out for gross negligence? What are the potential pitfalls of attempting to avoid an exclusion of a loss by reframing it as something else?

In this video, James Russell and Rohan Isaacs look at recent case law in these areas, and the implications for a business negotiating an outsourcing, technology or transitional services agreement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.