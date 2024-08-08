ARTICLE
8 August 2024

Part 1 - Gross Negligence And Reframing A Type Of Loss (Video)

NR
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong

Contributor

Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong logo
Explore
James Russell and Rohan Isaacs discuss recent case law on liability caps and carve-outs for gross negligence, and the risks of reframing exclusions of loss. They examine implications for businesses negotiating outsourcing, technology, or transitional services agreements.
United Kingdom Strategy
Photo of James Russell
Photo of Rohan Isaacs
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Should a liability cap be subject to a carve-out for gross negligence? What are the potential pitfalls of attempting to avoid an exclusion of a loss by reframing it as something else?

In this video, James Russell and Rohan Isaacs look at recent case law in these areas, and the implications for a business negotiating an outsourcing, technology or transitional services agreement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of James Russell
James Russell
Photo of Rohan Isaacs
Rohan Isaacs
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More