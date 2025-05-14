Higher Rate Tax Relief On Pension Contributions

Want to make the most of your pension savings? You could claim up to 45% tax relief on contributions, plus carry forward unused allowances. Here's how to boost your retirement pot with generous HMRC incentives.

Tax relief on private pension contributions is generally available up to 100% of your annual earnings, subject to specific limitations. The relief is applied at your highest rate of Income Tax, which means:

Basic rate taxpayers are eligible for a 20% pension tax relief.

Higher rate taxpayers can claim a 40% pension tax relief.

Additional rate taxpayers are entitled to 45% pension tax relief.

For individuals paying the basic income tax rate, the initial 20% pension tax relief is typically applied automatically by their employer.

Higher and additional rate taxpayers can claim the additional relief through their self-assessment tax return as follows:

An additional 20% relief on income taxed at 40%

An additional 25% relief on income taxed at 45%

Alternatively, if taxpayers are subject to 40% income tax and do not submit a self-assessment return, they may contact HMRC directly to request the relief.

These tax relief rates apply to taxpayers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It is important to note that Scotland has some regional variations for Income Tax rates.

Furthermore, there is an annual allowance of £60,000 for pension tax relief. Taxpayers have the opportunity to carry forward any unused portion of this allowance from the previous three tax years, provided they made pension contributions during those years. As of 6 April 2023, the lifetime limit for pension tax relief was abolished, offering greater flexibility in pension contributions without the previous lifetime cap.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.