Grieving Families Hit With Double Tax Bills In Nationwide Crackdown On Second Homes

The Telegraph has been inundated with letters from families swept up in a nationwide crackdown on second homes.

On April 1 2025, over 200 local authorities took advantage of new powers which allow them to charge a 100pc council tax premium on homes which are furnished, but not the owner's main residence.

This was the case for Telegraph reader, Stuart Sommerville, 62, who lost his mother unexpectedly and was then landed with a £4,000 council tax bill.

His mother's home – which he partly owned – was sitting empty after she dies, triggering a double council tax bill.

Jo Summers, partner in our private wealth & tax team, spoke to the The Telegraph about the issue, which many are unaware of.

Speaking on behalf of STEP, she said:

"Council tax is one of the things that people do need to take into account when they decide whether to inherit the property. If it is going to be a second home, the charges can be quite punitive."

