ARTICLE
30 April 2025

Grieving Families Hit With Double Tax Bills In Nationwide Crackdown On Second Homes

J
Jurit LLP

Contributor

Jurit LLP logo

Jurit is a virtual law firm that provides flexible, client-focused legal services, reimagining traditional legal practices. Its consultancy model offers clients access to senior legal professionals on demand, combining technical excellence with cost efficiency. Jurit's global team, with experience across top law firms and in-house counsel roles, delivers commercial legal services that are agile, responsive, and tailored to clients' needs. The firm's virtual structure reduces operational costs, allowing it to offer high-quality services at competitive prices.

Jurit’s core values emphasize fairness, transparency, and a commitment to excellence. The firm focuses on building strong, long-term client relationships by understanding business objectives and providing insightful, practical legal solutions. Jurit's approach ensures that clients receive commercially astute, solution-driven support from a collaborative and accessible team, delivering value in both local and international contexts.

Explore Firm Details
The Telegraph has been inundated with letters from families swept up in a nationwide crackdown on second homes.
United Kingdom Tax
Jo Summers

The Telegraph has been inundated with letters from families swept up in a nationwide crackdown on second homes.

On April 1 2025, over 200 local authorities took advantage of new powers which allow them to charge a 100pc council tax premium on homes which are furnished, but not the owner's main residence.

This was the case for Telegraph reader, Stuart Sommerville, 62, who lost his mother unexpectedly and was then landed with a £4,000 council tax bill.

His mother's home – which he partly owned – was sitting empty after she dies, triggering a double council tax bill.

Jo Summers, partner in our private wealth & tax team, spoke to the The Telegraph about the issue, which many are unaware of.

Speaking on behalf of STEP, she said:

"Council tax is one of the things that people do need to take into account when they decide whether to inherit the property. If it is going to be a second home, the charges can be quite punitive."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jo Summers
Jo Summers
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More