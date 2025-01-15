Claiming Child Benefits Online

IR Global is a multi-disciplinary professional services network that provides legal, accountancy and financial advice to both companies and individuals around the world. Our membership consists of the highest quality boutique and mid-sized firms who service the mid-market. Firms which are focused on partner led, personal service and have extensive cross border experience.

Over one million parents have now claimed Child Benefit online or via the HMRC app, with 87% of new claims using this speedy service. If you've recently had a baby or a child joins your family, applying online ensures you get support quickly—right when you need it most.

HMRC's Director General for Customer Services, said:

"Having a baby is a busy and expensive time but claiming Child Benefit online or via the app means you'll get cash in your bank account as soon as possible. Claim now and you could get your first payment in time for your baby's first Christmas. Download the HMRC app today."

You can apply for Child Benefit starting the day after you register your child's birth or when a child comes to live with you. Claims can be backdated up to 12 weeks. Applying online is usually the fastest way to complete your claim.

If you are unable to claim online, you can complete the Child Benefit form CH2 and send it to the Child Benefit Office. The address can be found on the form. If you are claiming for more than two children, you will need to complete the additional child form CH2(CS) and send it with your CH2 form. Alternatively, you can contact HMRC by phone if online or postal methods are not suitable.

Child Benefit is typically available for children who move to the UK. However, there are certain requirements that must be met to claim. If a child receiving Child Benefit moves permanently abroad, HMRC must be notified as soon as possible.

The child benefit rates for the only or eldest child in a family is currently £25.60 a week and the weekly rate for all other children is £16.95. The rates are set to increase to £26.05 and £17.25 respectively from April 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.