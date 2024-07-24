ARTICLE
24 July 2024

UK Information Requests With Foreign Tax Authorities Are Highest In Seven Years

TS
The Sovereign Group

Contributor

The Sovereign Group logo
Sovereign began in Gibraltar in 1987 and has since grown into one of the largest independent corporate and trust service providers in the world. We currently manage over 20,000 clients that include companies, entrepreneurs, private investors or high net worth individuals and their families – and have assets under administration in excess of US$10 billion.
Explore
In 2023/24, HMRC and foreign tax authorities exchanged a record 2,388 information requests about UK taxpayers, reflecting increased scrutiny on overseas assets. This trend is expected to rise following new tax rules effective from April 2025.
UK Tax
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Inward and outward information requests between the UK revenue (HMRC) and foreign tax authorities for information on UK taxpayers were at their highest level in at least seven years in 2023/24, according to data obtained by accountants Price Bailey under the Freedom of Information Act.

The data released revealed that 2,388 requests for information were made or received by HMRC regarding taxpayers with assets in the UK and overseas in 2023/24. HMRC made 632 outbound requests in 2023/24, which was fewer than the 777 requests in 2022/23, but almost double the 331 requests made in 2018/19, immediately before the pandemic.

Price Bailey said the volume of information exchanged was likely to rise this year following the announcement in the Spring Budget that non-UK assets will be subject to inheritance tax, capital gains tax and income tax based on residence rather than domicile from 6 April 2025.

HMRC also issued 23,500 'nudge letters' in relation to offshore matters in 2023/24, a slight decline on 2022/23 when 23,936 were issued. However, the monetary value of disclosures resulting from these letters almost trebled between 2022/23 and 2023/24 from £19.6 million to £57.2 million.

"We have been seeing increased HMRC scrutiny of wealthy people with overseas assets," said Price Bailey tax investigations partner Andrew Park. "This is likely to intensify following the abolition of the non-dom tax regime, which will bring more offshore assets within the UK tax net.

"HMRC will be relying heavily on requests to foreign tax authorities to build a picture of the increased tax liabilities of wealthy UK residents. It is likely that some UK residents who currently take advantage of non-dom status will fail to disclose their full liabilities to HMRC."

However Sovereign (UK) Managing Director Simon Denton is also seeing increasing numbers of UK resident HNWIs, both UK domiciled and non-domiciled, who are now making plans to depart from the UK and become non-UK resident before the start of the next UK tax year.

"HNWIs are generally highly mobile. In the face of increased reporting, compliance costs and the prospect of much heavier UK tax exposure, many current UK residents are looking to establish an alternative residence elsewhere," said Denton.

"Greece, Italy, Cyprus, Monaco and Ireland are among the most attractive tax and residency regimes in Europe, but Sovereign's specialist Residency and Citizenship Services Division can provide assistance with 15 residency programmes worldwide. So, there are plenty of options for UK residents to choose from," he added.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Simon Denton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More