Shareholder Disputes: Navigating Breakdowns In Trust And Confidence

Understanding Quasi-Partnerships in Shareholder Disputes

In shareholder disputes, the concept of a quasi-partnership plays a crucial role in determining how courts view the relationships between parties in closely held companies.

Ordinarily, companies are owned through shareholdings, and shareholders owe fiduciary duties to the company, rather than to each other. However, they often establish mutual obligations through agreements such as a Shareholders' Agreement.

In certain cases, the relationship between shareholders extends beyond mere ownership of shares. They may operate the business with mutual trust and confidence, akin to a traditional partnership—this is referred to as a quasi-partnership. Such relationships transcend the strict legal framework of corporate law, reflecting the reality that companies founded by family members or close friends should not always be governed like large multinational corporations.

This article examines the circumstances under which a quasi-partnership is recognised and the significant legal implications that arise in the context of shareholder disputes.

What is a Quasi-Partnership?

A quasi-partnership exists when the relationship between shareholders resembles that of a traditional partnership, even though the business is structured as a company. Key features often include:

Mutual Trust and Confidence: Shareholders rely on trust and good faith to operate the business, often stemming from a personal relationship.

Participation in Management: There is an understanding, often informal, that each shareholder will play a role in managing the company.

Restrictions on Share Transfers: Shares are not freely transferable, making it difficult for shareholders to exit the business or sell their interest to a third party.

Such relationships are common in family businesses, startups, or small companies where personal relationships often take precedence over formal agreements.

How is a Quasi-Partnership Established?

Courts consider several factors to determine whether a quasi-partnership exists, including:

Historical Relationship: Was the company founded on a personal relationship, such as between friends, family, or long-term business associates?

Expectations of Involvement: Did the shareholders expect all parties to participate in management or decision-making?

Conduct and Understandings: Have the parties acted in ways that reflect reliance on mutual trust rather than solely on legal agreements?

The leading case of Ebrahimi v Westbourne Galleries Ltd [1973] AC 360 highlights that quasi-partnerships impose equitable constraints on shareholders' conduct, allowing courts to consider the personal dynamics underlying the business, rather than just the formal legal structure.

Legal Implications of Quasi-Partnerships

Once a quasi-partnership is established, it has significant ramifications for resolving disputes. Key legal consequences include:

1. Just and Equitable Winding Up

A claim for winding up the company on the "just and equitable" grounds is one of the most significant claims unique to quasi-partnerships.

Under section 122(1)(g) of the Insolvency Act 1986, a shareholder can seek the winding-up of the company if the breakdown of trust makes it impossible to continue the business.

It is often used in cases where one shareholder is unfairly excluded from management, or where there is a significant loss of mutual confidence and participation.

2. Breach of Fiduciary Duties

Shareholders in a quasi-partnership may owe fiduciary duties to one another, similar to those in a partnership which includes duties of good faith, fairness, and loyalty.

Claims of breach of fiduciary duty can arise when a shareholder acts in a way that undermines the mutual trust that is essential to a quasi-partnership, such as misappropriating assets, making decisions without consulting other shareholders, or excluding a partner from management.

3. Unfair Prejudice (Section 994 of the Companies Act 2006)

While unfair prejudice claims can arise in any company, in the case of a quasi-partnership, these claims can be more relevant due to the personal nature of the shareholder relationships.

Under section 994 of the Companies Act 2006, a shareholder may claim that their interests are being unfairly prejudiced by the actions of other shareholders, typically when one shareholder is excluded or unfairly treated, disrupting the underlying trust and expectations in the business.

4. Oppressive Conduct or Exclusion from Management

In quasi-partnerships, where there is an expectation that all shareholders will be actively involved in managing the business, claims of oppressive conduct or exclusion can arise when one shareholder is unfairly sidelined from decision-making.

Such a claim is typically grounded in the breach of the mutual understanding that all shareholders should have an active role, and it can be a basis for seeking a remedy such as a buy-out or winding-up order.

5. Claims for Buy-Out or Dissolution

In the event of a breakdown in the quasi-partnership relationship, claims for the buy-out of one shareholder's interest can be pursued.

It is a remedy that is often sought when ongoing cooperation is no longer feasible, and the parties wish to separate without dissolving the company entirely. The terms of the buy-out will typically reflect the special nature of the quasi-partnership relationship, considering factors like fairness, past contributions, and the impact on the company.

6. Claims of Misappropriation of Assets

Given the close personal and trust-based nature of quasi-partnerships, claims of misappropriation or improper use of company assets can be particularly significant. A shareholder who uses company resources for personal benefit or diverts profits from the business may face claims from the other shareholders for breach of the mutual trust that underpins the quasi-partnership.

Impact on Costs and Strategy

Quasi-partnership litigation can be complex and unpredictable due to the court's discretion.

Parties must be prepared to provide evidence of trust-based expectations and conduct over time, making early legal advice critical.

Practical Implications for Shareholders

For Existing Shareholders:

Understand Your Relationship: If your company operates as a quasi-partnership, be aware of the heightened obligations of trust and good faith that this imposes.

Formalise Agreements: While quasi-partnerships often arise from informal relationships, a robust Shareholders' Agreement can reduce the risk of disputes.

For Disputing Shareholders:

Document Evidence: If you believe a quasi-partnership exists, gather evidence of conduct that demonstrates trust-based expectations, such as correspondence, meeting notes, or financial records.

Consider Alternative Dispute Resolution: Mediation or negotiation can preserve relationships and avoid the costs of litigation.

Quasi-Partnerships in Shareholder Disputes – FAQs

1. What legal consequences arise if a quasi-partnership is recognised?

If a quasi-partnership is recognised, shareholders may be subject to heightened duties, such as fiduciary duties of good faith, fairness, and loyalty. Disputes can lead to legal claims such as winding up the company on 'just and equitable' grounds, unfair prejudice claims, or breach of fiduciary duty.

2. Can a shareholder be excluded from management in a quasi-partnership?

Exclusion from management is a common issue in quasi-partnership disputes. When one shareholder is unfairly sidelined, it can lead to claims of oppressive conduct or breach of trust. If the breakdown in the relationship is severe, a shareholder may seek remedies such as a buy-out or even the winding up of the company.

3. What steps can shareholders take to avoid quasi-partnership disputes?

Shareholders in a quasi-partnership should be aware of the heightened duties they owe to one another. Formalising expectations through a shareholder agreement can help prevent misunderstandings and reduce the risk of disputes. If a dispute arises, early legal advice and alternative dispute resolution options such as mediation may be useful in resolving the matter without resorting to costly litigation.

Conclusion

Quasi-partnerships blur the lines between formal corporate structures and personal relationships, adding complexity to shareholder disputes. Recognising when a quasi-partnership exists is critical, as it can profoundly influence the outcome of litigation, particularly where mutual trust and confidence have broken down.

If you are facing a shareholder dispute or suspect that your company operates as a quasi-partnership, seeking legal advice early can help you understand your position and the best course of action.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.