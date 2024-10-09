HMRC Launches VAT Registration Tool

A new digital VAT registration tool has been launched by HMRC that can be used to help businesses work out the effects of registering for VAT.

The launch of the tool known as the VAT Registration Estimator came about following feedback from small businesses suggested an online tool would be helpful to show when their turnover could require businesses to register for VAT and its effect on profits. HMRC has said that there are more than 300,000 new VAT registrations each year.

A business must register for VAT if:

their total VAT taxable turnover for the previous 12 months is more than £90,000 (£85,000 prior to 1 April 2024) – known as the 'VAT threshold';

they expect their turnover to go over the £90,000 VAT threshold in the next 30 days; or

they are an overseas business not based in the UK and supply goods or services to the UK (or expect to in the next 30 days) – regardless of VAT taxable turnover.

HMRC's Director General for Customer Strategy and Tax Design, said:

'We know that the majority of our customers want to get their tax right. We have listened to what businesses have said and the new tool is designed to help them understand VAT registration, including when they might be required to register.

The VAT Registration Estimator has been developed in partnership with small businesses and trade representatives who tested the online tool and gave feedback before its launch.

We hope it will support businesses' understanding of VAT registration, especially when combined with our guidance and other services.'

The VAT registration tool is free to use, and it should take around 20 minutes to complete on first use. The estimator is accessed through GOV.UK guidance pages, rather than the Government Gateway. HMRC has said they will not record any details that you input.

The VAT Registration Estimator can be found at the foot of this webpage https://www.gov.uk/guidance/check-what-registering-for-vat-may-mean-for-your-business

Source: HM Revenue & Customs Tue, 30 Jul 2024 00:00:00 +0100

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.