Headlines about the state of Earth sound like a verse from Billy Joel's We Didn't Start the Fire:

"Methane leaks, rising tides, forests burn, the coral dies."

"Floods rage, carbon tax, politicians dodge the facts."

"Amazon's a logging site, climate talks just spark a fight."

"Act now, change is late, 1.5 will seal our fate!"

Yet, amidst the chaos, innovation is offering hope. Around the world, pioneering companies are developing green technologies to reduce human impact on the planet. One place at the forefront of this movement is Cambridge, UK - home to a thriving community of companies redefining renewable energy, sustainability, and efficiency. Among them is Uncommon, a start-up founded and headquartered here, that aims to revolutionise pork production for the sake of both human health and the environment.

Cultivated meat: a game-changer for the planet?

Pork is the most widely consumed meat globally, but industrial pig farming is recognised as a major contributor to water scarcity and greenhouse gas emissions1. Additionally, livestock farming relies heavily on antibiotics, fuelling the rise of antibiotic resistance.



Lab-grown or cultivated meat has emerged as a green solution to these issues. Cultivated meat has the potential to enhance animal welfare, slash global greenhouse gas emissions, and cut water use while providing an increase in available protein for the world's growing population2

What the oink! What is cultivated meat?

Lab-grown or cultivated meat refers to meat that is produced using cell culturing techniques rather than conventional livestock farming. Cultivated meat differs from plant-based alternatives by being composed of animal tissue – it is simply generated in the lab rather than meat obtained from animals.



Uncommon leverages cell culturing techniques to alter and direct samples of pig cells to develop into pork for human consumption. Their process begins by reprogramming pig cells into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), an undifferentiated cell type capable of developing into any cell type including the various components of pork, such as fat and muscle. This is possible because every cell in an individual contains the same DNA3; the difference between the appearance and function of cells lies in which genes are switched 'on' or 'off'. By reprogramming which genetic switches are 'on' or 'off', Uncommon can guide the cells to become a different cell type, providing the building blocks of authentic tasting bacon and pork belly.

For those interested in the science, Uncommon uses patent-pending mRNA molecules to reprogram pig somatic cells into iPSCs and to induce differentiation towards fat and muscle cells that form the pork products. Importantly, since mRNA naturally degrades and does not integrate into the genome, Uncommon's cultivated pork is not classified as genetically modified, ensuring a smooth regulatory path to market.



The iPSCs are grown with Uncommon's proprietary growth media formulations, to produce a large population of cells. Culture takes place in specialized bioreactors, large vessels that continuously monitor and adjust conditions like temperature, pH, and metabolite levels to optimize growth.

Scaling innovation for a sustainable future

The use of mRNA to reprogram somatic cells into iPSCs is not new to Uncommon; those familiar with the history of genomics will know that the phenomenon of reprogramming has been around since the early 2010s, following the pioneering work of Shinya Yamanaka and Sir John B. Gurdon. However, Uncommon has developed and optimised the scaling of this process for making pork, making it more sustainable and commercially viable.



In particular, Uncommon were among the first companies to integrate large-scale bioreactor vessels that constantly measure temperature, pH, metabolite levels, etc. as part of their manufacturing process. These bioreactor vessels are becoming more sustainable, increasingly relying on renewable energy sources - progress that Uncommon is keen to leverage. Their novel mRNA-based methods also lower energy consumption, making cell growth and differentiation more sustainable.

Outlook for the green tech sphere

Cultivated meat is still in its early stages, but its potential to cut emissions, reduce land use, and integrate with renewable energy puts it in a prime position within the Green Tech sphere. As Uncommon continues to refine its methods and scale production, the promise of guilt-free, environmentally friendly bacon becomes one step closer to reality.

