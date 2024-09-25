1. Introduction

The history of the mining and energy sectors is one of shifting overlap and interdependence. Although the earliest mining activities are known to have commenced tens of thousands of years ago, primarily for the production of pottery, weaponry, jewellery and currency, the use of fossil fuels for energy generation is much more recent. Recent studies have found that the earliest organised, large-scale use of coal as a source of energy was in northwestern China, approximately 3,600 years ago. The first recorded uses of oil are from around 5,000 years ago in the Middle East, when the Babylonians in modern-day Iraq used it to waterproof boats and as mortar in building construction. The full potential of oil as we know it today began in the mid-19th century, with the discovery of the world's first commercially viable oil well in the US.

Accordingly, for thousands of years, the energy sector and part of the mining sector (specifically, coal mining) were closely interrelated. It was only in more recent times that the sectors diverged and developed in parallel, with the exponential growth in demand and production of crude oil and natural gas as fuel sources.

We are now at the precipice of another revolution, this time of the energy industry itself. An energy system that is to be powered by clean and renewable energy technologies is profoundly different from one powered by fossil fuels. At the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (known as "COP 28"), governments across the globe agreed for the first time on the need to transition away from fossil fuels to limit global warming to 1.50C. This target was agreed by governments at the 2015 conference and is known as the Paris Agreement. To meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement, COP 28 also recognised that an exponential growth in zero- and low-carbon fuels will be required by or before 2050 to sufficiently reduce carbon emissions.

Critical minerals are essential to the manufacture of clean energy technologies and therefore lie at the heart of this energy transition. Accordingly, the mining and energy industries are set to become co-dependent once more, although this time in a more complex manner due to the variety of minerals required for clean energy technologies.

2. What Are Critical Minerals?

There is no universal definition of "critical minerals". Governments, in particular, are taking the lead in by adopting strategies, policies and legislation related to critical minerals. Each such regime has its own taxonomy, criteria and goals. For example:

United States –The US Department of Energy published its critical minerals and materials strategy in 2021. It distinguishes between "critical minerals" (which are any minerals designated as such by the Secretary of Energy) and "critical materials" (which are those materials determined to have a high risk of supply disruption and serve an essential function in certain technologies).

United Kingdom –The UK government's most recent strategy paper was published in 2022. It distinguishes between "critical", "watchlist" and "other important" minerals. Critical minerals are minerals with high economic vulnerability/importance and supply risk.

European Union – Regulation (EU) 2024/1252 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 11 April 2024 establishes the European Union's framework for critical minerals. It distinguishes between "critical minerals" and "strategic minerals". Critical minerals are identified on the basis of economic importance and supply risk and strategic minerals are those which do not meet the European Union's thresholds for critical minerals but are still considered important.

Many other countries have adopted similar policies. Their goals are varied but are generally focused on ensuring maintenance of long-term, secure supply of critical minerals to support the energy transition, high-tech production and defence technologies. As demonstrated above, the classification of a particular mineral as "critical" involves a range of factors, including commercial, scientific, and political considerations. Nevertheless, it is generally accepted that critical minerals include:

Lithium – Lithium is the lightest metal and is required to manufacture lithium-ion batteries, which are rechargeable and typically have a high energy density. Lithium-ion batteries are essential to energy storage technologies from smartphones to electric vehicles.

Cobalt –Cobalt can retain magnetic properties at high temperatures and, accordingly, increase the longevity, thermal stability and range of electric vehicles. Cobalt is integral to the active material – cathodes – required in the production of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles, amongst other electronics.

Nickel –Nickel can withstand high temperatures and resist corrosion – essential properties for many low-carbon technologies. In particular, nickel is vital to energy storage technologies and increasingly in the cathodes of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and in alloys required in wind turbines and solar panels.

Copper – Copper has high electrical conductivity making it suitable for electric wires and cables which are fundamental to electricity-related technologies, notably solar panels, wind farms, and lithium-ion batteries. Copper is also used in the motor coils required for electric vehicles and the cables for their charging stations.

Rare earths – Rare earth elements are favoured for their ability to withstand high temperatures and for their permanent magneticity. Such permanent magnets are required in electric vehicle motors and wind turbines.

A summary of some of the minerals designated as "critical minerals" or similar (for example, lower designations, such as "critical materials" in the US, "watchlist" in the UK, and "strategic minerals" in the European Union are also included) by various governments is set out at the end of this chapter, highlighting the different approaches that are taken around the globe.

3. The Intersection of Mining and the Energy Transition

The energy transition refers to the global energy sector's shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption – including oil, natural gas and coal – to clean and renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydropower.

To achieve such a transition, the global economy will require the replacement of thermal power generation with renewable power generation and the electrification (or transition to other renewable and clean energy sources, such as hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives) of assets that are currently powered by fossil fuels, including the shift from combustion engine cars to electric vehicles ("EVs"). These processes will necessitate a drastic increase in the production of, for example: steel (in an environmentally friendly manner) for manufacturing; lithium for batteries; copper for grid upgrades and wind turbines; as well as precious metals and rare earth elements on which new technologies are heavily reliant.

Significant capital expenditure will be required to meet this demand. The top 30 miners globally spent an estimated $110 billion of capital expenditure in 2023 alone. The IEA estimates that the total mineral demand for clean energy technologies will quadruple by 2040, highlighting the scale of the task ahead.

4. Renewable Power Generation

Many sources of renewable energy are "hungry" for raw materials – much more than equivalent forms of thermal power generation. For example, ArcelorMittal estimates that 120–180 tonnes of steel is required for each megawatt of offshore wind power. Over 380 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity is expected to be added globally between 2023 and 2032, meaning enormous increases in steel demand for this one form of technology alone. The chart below demonstrates the relative resource intensity (excluding steel) of various renewable generation technologies in contrast to traditional means of thermal power generation.

Source: IEA 2022; "The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions"; [Hyperlink]; Licence CC BY 4.0

Grid Infrastructure

It is not just the clean technologies themselves that are going to transform the relationship with mining, it is the fundamental infrastructure on which we rely for power transmission. One of the key constraints holding back the deployment of renewable energy assets is the limitation of grid and other transmission infrastructure that does not currently have the flexibility or capacity to accommodate the more diversified and intermittent power generation sources required for the energy transition. The global electricity grid must double in size by 2050 to meet net-zero targets, requiring a dramatic increase in the production of copper, the metal on which most grid systems are based. To mitigate the effects of intermittent supply, many jurisdictions are beginning to, and are expected to further deploy battery storage technologies. Utility-scale battery storage will require very large volumes of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other metals if battery storage is to resolve the issue of the intermittent supply from renewable energy assets.

The Rise of EVs

Electric vehicles made up 14% of new cars sold globally in 2023 (increasing from 4% in 2020). Numerous jurisdictions have made commitments to phase out emitting vehicles over the next 10 to 20 years. The chart below illustrates the forecasted demand for electric cars until the end of the decade, demonstrating an unprecedented surge in demand.

Source: Deloitte Insights 2020; "Electric vehicles: Setting a course for 2030"; [Hyperlink]

As with battery storage, EVs use high amounts of lithium, cobalt and nickel. An EV will also typically use more than four times the quantity of minerals as an equivalent combustion engine car. As a result, the demand for lithium is expected to soar. The deployment of EVs is also anticipated to contribute to increased electricity demand, in turn increasing requirements for renewable electricity generation capacity (and therefore increased demands for the minerals and metals required to provide such capacity).

5. What Does the Focus on Critical Minerals Mean for the Mining Industry?

The dramatic increase in demand for critical minerals will have wide-ranging implications not just for the mining industry, but for society more generally. Governments are becoming more proactive and interventionist as security of supply considerations become more prominent, new original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") are entering the mining chain as direct offtakers and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations must also be addressed. Some of these are new challenges to navigate and will have far-reaching geo-political impacts.

6. Security of Supply and Government Intervention

Mining is of increasing strategic national importance to governments. Much like the focus on energy security relating to fossil fuels in the years following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, policymakers (particularly in Western countries) are increasingly focused on guaranteeing security of supply of critical minerals.

This issue is perhaps even more significant in a clean energy paradigm than with respect to oil and natural gas. The production of certain critical minerals is incredibly concentrated – over half of the world's supply of graphite and rare earths is produced in China, over half of produced cobalt is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and more than half of lithium and platinum is produced in Australia and South Africa respectively. This issue is even more acute in relation to processing, which is dominated by China across most critical minerals. This supply chain issue has led a wide coalition of countries (Australia, Canada, the European Union, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States) to form the Minerals Security Partnership, with the goal of developing diversified and secure global supply chains of critical minerals. Separately, Australia and India have signed a critical minerals co-operation agreement, and the US and Japan have also signed a trade deal in relation to critical minerals.

Trade deals and partnerships are not the only interventions being made by governments. There is also increasing legislation in relation to the production, processing and manufacturing of critical minerals – notably in the UK, the EU and Australia. By far the most significant new legislation is the US Inflation Reduction Act ("IRA"). The IRA is the largest piece of climate-focused legislation in history, and significantly increases the volume of public capital available for critical minerals investments.

7. Entry of New Players

Security of supply issues are not limited to geo-political matters. As the landscape of the mining sector changes to increase its focus on the energy transition, and government incentives increase for those investments, competition is increasing. In particular, a recent trend is for OEMs to directly partner with mining companies to ensure a strong supply chain. This is most notable in the vehicle manufacturing industry, for example the deals involving Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and General Motors.

This trend results in more power in the hands of mining companies (as demand from offtakers increases), so more private and public capital may be called upon to finance the development of mining projects. This will likely result in an increase in the traditional "project financing" of mines, as well as the relatively unique alternative structures developed by the mining industry over the years, such as stream and royalty transactions. How the "new players", such as OEMs, adopt and assimilate to traditional mining finance structures will be fascinating, as these financing structures are vastly different from the corporate finance structures that the OEMs typically enjoy when they raise finance for their operations. In particular, the project financing of mines in the less developed jurisdictions where many critical minerals are located will require a risk allocation that is heavily weighted in favour of the lenders, which may not be readily palatable to OEMs.

8. ESG Considerations

Production and processing of mineral resources gives rise to environmental and social issues that can harm local communities and disrupt supply if not managed appropriately. This risk could undermine an efficient transition to the widespread use of clean energy technologies. Although it is generally accepted that the emissions which result from increased mining to meet higher demand for critical minerals do not outweigh the climate benefits from the clean technologies manufactured using these minerals, the failure to manage those emissions in the most effective and efficient manner may undermine societal confidence in the push towards net zero objectives. Consequently, applying environmental and social best practice principles to new projects will be an essential component of intensified mining activity. Recycling can play an important role in this regard. Not only does it reduce reliance on primary mining, but it can also reduce the overall carbon footprint associated with increased production of critical minerals.

9. Conclusions

A profound change in our energy system is taking place. It is happening now, although perhaps not at the pace that some envisaged just a few years ago. The energy transition offers considerable opportunities for mining companies as demand surges for critical minerals. However, for these opportunities to materialise in a meaningful manner, cooperation between industry and governments in the short-term will be crucial. Policymakers have a responsibility to deliver stable and attractive regulatory frameworks in order to attract the capital that will be required for the step change that is necessary to adequately address climate concerns and financially support mining activities, in order to achieve the strategic goals of critical mineral policies and legislation.

Originally published by International Comparative Legal Guides.

