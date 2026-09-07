NPPF Policy N4: Updated Protections On Protected Landscapes And The Effect On Developers And House Builders

The final version of the new National Planning Policy Framework (‘NPPF’), replacing the previous version published in December 2024, was published on 17 August 2026. It introduces Policy N4 (‘N4’), a dedicated national decision-making policy which provides a clearer framework for protecting National Parks, the Broads and National Landscapes in England, collectively referred to as “Protected Landscapes”.

Although Protected Landscape designation does not prevent development altogether, N4 maintains and builds on previous robust protections to maintain a high bar for proposals that could negatively impact a Protected Landscape’s special qualities or purposes.

Background & Developments

Under the previous NPPF, this area was governed by paragraphs 189 and 190 which required that great weight should be given to conserving and enhancing landscapes and scenic beauty and that when considering applications for development within National Parks, the Broads and Natural Landscapes a two part test should be applied: permission should be refused for major development in these areas other than in exceptional circumstances and where it could be demonstrated that the development was in the public interest.

The December consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government proposed the creation of N4 as a dedicated policy governing development within Protected Landscapes. The consultation showed mixed support but, after some post-consultation tweaking, the government concluded that “with the changes made following consultation, Policy N4 provides a clear and robust framework for safeguarding Protected Landscapes and aligns with the Protected Landscapes Duty. Policy N4 now forms part of the NPPF 2026 and is a material consideration in planning decisions from the date of its publication.

Key Changes to Protected Landscape Planning Policy

Overall, N4 does strengthen protections, and changes some of the protective wording found in the previous NPPF.

N4 confirms that all development proposals within Protected Landscapes should be limited in scale and extent and sensitivity located and designed to avoid harm to the statutory purposes and special qualities of the Protected Landscape.

N4 requires that decision makers place ‘substantial weight’ on the importance of conserving and enhancing the natural beauty of the Protected Landscapes, and to conserving and enhancing wildlife and cultural heritage in National Parks and Broads.

There is no longer a statement that Protected Landscapes have the “highest status of protection”; it has been removed on the basis that the Government concluded the wording was an unnecessary restatement of the relevant statutory provisions.

Of course, it remains to be seen how the changes to the wording will be practically applied by decision makers, and it will be interesting to see results in the outcomes for applicants.

Two-part Test for Major Development Retained

Under N4, proposals for major development within Protected Landscapes should be refused other than in exceptional circumstances and where it can be demonstrated that development is in the public interest. This is a retainment and expansion of the previous two-part test under 189 and 190.

N4 expands on what decision makers should consider when determining if ‘exceptional circumstances’ exist. Considerations to take into account are:

the need for the development, including any national considerations such as maintaining a sufficient supply of minerals;

the effect of permitting or refusing the development on the local economy;

the cost of, and scope for, developing outside the Protected Landscape;

whether the need for the development could be met in another way; and

any detrimental effect on the environment, landscape and recreational opportunities, including the extent to which those effects could be moderated

N4 therefore enhances the previous two-part test and adds extra guidance on considerations to take into account. An explicit consideration of the need to ensure a sufficient supply of minerals underscores that even in the most sensitive locations there is a new emphasis on securing these strategic resources.

The overall result is the creation of a strong policy expectation in Policy N4(2) that major development within a Protected Landscape should be refused unless both exceptional circumstances and public interest can be demonstrated.

Designation of “Major Development” Remains at the Discretion of the Decision Maker

Despite being defined elsewhere in the planning system and NPPF itself, the NPPF expressly states that the definition of “major development” does not apply to N4 and the following policy N5 (maintaining the character of the coast). For these policies, the determination of “major development” remains at the discretion of the decision maker. The result of course is that for the purposes of N4, a proposal may be treated as “major development” even if it falls below the usual thresholds and therefore N4(2) applies. Developers should not assume that a proposal falls outside the exceptional-circumstances test simply because it falls short of the conventional threshold for “major development”.

N4 requires decision makers to take into account the proposals nature, scale and setting and whether it could have a significant adverse impact on the statutory purposes for which the area was designated or defined when considering this.

Tranquility and Dark Skies

N4 has an express requirement that where major development is exceptionally approved within a Protected Landscape, steps should be taken to mitigate potential adverse impacts on its statutory purposes and special qualities. Although this can be broadly recognised from 189 and 190, N4 introduces the specific identification of tranquility and dark skies as examples of features which may require protection.

Mitigation & Compensation – Still an Option

The NPPF recognises that in some circumstances significant harm cannot be mitigated, but it may be appropriate to consider whether suitable compensation would be acceptable. Undoubtably the circumstances leading to the allowance of compensation instead of mitigation will be a very high threshold to reach. Compensation is not by any means an automatic alternative where prevention or mitigation is not possible. Any consideration of such an unlikely alternative will turn on the nature of the effects, the particular special qualities affected, and the precise circumstances of the proposal.

Setting Expressly Addressed

N4 now specifically deals with development within the setting of a Protected Landscape with such development being required to be sensitively located and designed to avoid or minimise adverse impacts on the Protected Landscape.

This is of particular importance for sites outside a designated boundary. Development does not necessarily need to be within, or immediately adjacent to, a Protected Landscape for N4 to be relevant. A development located some distance away may still affect the landscape’s setting, depending on its nature, scale, location and potential effects.

What Does Policy N4 Mean for Developers and House Builders?

Overall, protections within Protected Landscapes have been strengthened and, as before, it is unsurprising that the opportunities for development should be limited. Substantial weight must be placed on conserving and enhancing natural beauty, wildlife, and cultural heritage.

Developers and house builders should be considering N4 at an early stage and bearing in mind whether the identified site is within a Protected Landscape or its setting and whether the development could affect the statutory purposes or special qualities.

When considering a development, the proposal will need to address landscape, character, dark skies, views, tranquility, biodiversity, cultural heritage, access and recreation, design and effects on local communities. Where harm is possible, robust mitigation and any positive benefit to the Protected Landscape will need to be persuasively explained.

The Future

The introduction of N4 demonstrates a continuing desire to provide a clear and robust framework for Protected Landscapes whilst balancing the need for appropriate development. As “major development” in protected landscapes remains an issue for the decision maker, achieving permission for development within England’s Protected Landscapes continues to require a thorough and professional approach.