Five Legal Issues That Can Delay The Sale Of A Farm Or Rural Estate

Farm and estate sales rarely involve a simple transfer of land. A rural property often includes multiple registered titles or unregistered land, private access arrangements, occupied cottages or barns, environmental schemes, development potential and long-standing informal arrangements.

For sellers, the best way to avoid delay is to identify any issues before the property is marketed, rather than waiting for a buyer’s solicitor to raise them during due diligence.

1. Title gaps, boundaries and missing documents

Rural land is often made up of several parcels acquired over many years. Some properties may be unregistered, some may have unclear boundaries and some may be subject to historic rights or reservations that aren’t obvious on the ground.

A buyer will want confidence that the seller can prove ownership of the property being sold and will also be looking for full information about any third parties who have rights over the property. Sellers should review Land Registry titles, deeds, plans and boundary evidence at an early stage, especially where land has previously been sold from the title, and access routes and services may be shared.

Sellers should check easements, public footpaths, bridleways, wayleaves and maintenance obligations before the property is marketed or heads of terms are agreed.

2. Access and rights of way

Access is a key part of due diligence. Buyers and lenders will need to know whether the property has legal access, either directly from the public highway or via private roads owned by third parties.

If access is over private roads, a buyer will want to know that rights of way for the relevant use of the land being sold are properly documented, together with information about who maintains them and who bears the cost of repairs and maintenance.

3. Tenancies and occupation

Occupation of the property needs careful review and disclosure to a buyer. This may include agricultural tenancies, grazing licences, business occupation, residential tenancies of farm cottages, employees in accommodation, sporting rights or informal arrangements with neighbouring landowners.

Buyers will want to understand who is in occupation, on what terms, whether vacant possession can be given and what rights will continue after completion. Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies and Farm Business Tenancies can have very different terms regarding vacant possession, so sellers should gather all written agreements, correspondence and rent records at the outset. They should also consider whether they can, and should, obtain vacant possession of previously occupied parts of the property before it’s marketed for sale. Obtaining vacant possession can often require a significant notice period and this must be factored into the timeframe for a sale.

A key point to consider is where family members live on the farm but aren’t co-owners of the property. Their occupation status needs to be carefully reviewed and plans agreed for where they will live after the sale before the property is marketed.

4. Environmental schemes, subsidies and land management obligations

Many farms are subject to countryside stewardship, sustainable farming, woodland, habitat, nutrient, biodiversity or other land management arrangements. These can affect what a buyer can do with the land and may involve ongoing obligations, payments, consents or clawback risks.

Sellers should locate scheme agreements, maps, correspondence and payment information. If obligations under schemes are to transfer to the buyer, this needs to be dealt with clearly in the sale contract.

5. Planning, use and development constraints

Rural properties often include barns, outbuildings, cottages, renewable energy equipment, diversified businesses or land with future development value. Buyers will ask whether buildings have the correct planning permissions, whether agricultural occupancy conditions apply to dwellings, whether diversified uses are authorised and whether any options, overage agreements or restrictive covenants affect future use.

Sellers should collate planning permissions, certificates confirming the discharge of planning obligations and conditions, any enforcement correspondence relating to planning breaches and any development agreements before negotiations become time-sensitive.

Preparing early keeps the sale on track

Most delays in a sale arise because a buyer’s solicitor asks a fair question during the transaction and the seller then has to search for documents, evidence historic arrangements or negotiate with third parties.

A pre-sale legal review can identify those issues early, help shape the marketing pack and give buyers greater confidence. For farmers and landowners considering a sale, taking advice well before launch and ensuring their solicitors, agents, accountants and agri-business advisers are aligned can make the difference between a smooth transaction and a delayed completion or even an abortive sale.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.