The New Towns Taskforce Has Recommended Locations For Twelve New Towns, But Will Any Be Built?

The New Towns Taskforce (the "NTT") recently issued its much-anticipated independent report to government on the sites which it proposes for designation as new towns. In this briefing we explore its report and the challenges that implementation will face.

It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.

Article Insights

Travers Smith LLP are most popular: within Immigration topic(s)

The New Towns Taskforce (the "NTT") recently issued its much-anticipated independent report to government on the sites which it proposes for designation as new towns. In this briefing we explore its report and the challenges that implementation will face.

What is the New Towns Taskforce and what was it asked to do?

The NTT was promptly established by the government in July 2024 to explore potential sites for new towns in England, with a view to delivering a key manifesto commitment made by the government prior to the 2024 General Election. The delivery of new towns was proposed as an important weapon in the government's arsenal to enable its ambitious commitment to deliver 1,500,000 new homes by the end of this parliamentary term. As the necessary legislative mechanisms are already in place to identify and deliver new towns, it is not surprising that launching the NTT was one of the government's first moves in July 2024.

1. WHAT DID THE TASKFORCE RECOMMEND?

After exploring the potential viability of hundreds of locations across England over the last year, the NTT has recommended the following twelve locations for the "next generation of new towns":

A standalone settlement in Adlington, Cheshire East; to serve the growing industries in Greater Manchester and Cheshire, as identified in the government's Industrial Strategy. A corridor of connected development in South Gloucestershire, across Brabazon and the West Innovation Arc; building in one of the highest productivity areas in the country with a high value research, advanced engineering and technology economy. An expanded development bringing together Chase Park and Crews Hill, Enfield; delivering green development and helping address London's acute housing need. Redevelopment of the former airbase at Heyford Park, Cherwell; connecting to Oxford and building on the existing progress and commitment to high-quality placemaking; referencing the area's past and supporting its future in innovative clean technology industries. Urban development in Leeds; catalysing on the city's existing economic prospects and capturing the benefits of the governments £2.1 billion local transport funding allocation for the Combined Authority by delivering well-connected, high-quality homes in the South Bank to support the city centre. Inner-city development and densification in Manchester, Victoria North; supporting continued growth and attracting high-skilled workers to service the city's diverse industries. A standalone settlement in the Marlcombe, East Devon; strengthening the region's labour supply and supporting the Exeter and East Devon Enterprise Zone. A 'Renewed Town' in Milton Keynes; reinvigorating the city centre and expanding to the city periphery whilst reshaping the way people travel, by delivering a Mass Rapid Transit system. Densified development in Plymouth; evolving Britain's Ocean City and capitalising on the governments £4.4 billion investment in HMNB Devonport, Western Europe's largest naval base. A new settlement in Tempsford, Central Bedfordshire; to maximise the benefits of East West Rail, by building a well-connected new town in the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor. The creation of a riverside settlement in Thamesmead, Greenwich; unlocking inaccessible land in the city and improving connectivity if the proposed extension of the Docklands Light Railway can be delivered to enable the development. Expanded development at Worcestershire Parkway, Wychavon; accelerating delivery around the existing train station to help meet regional housing need and act as a model for sustainable, carbon neutral development.



Image from the Taskforce's report

The commitment to build "a generation of new towns, inspired by the proud legacy of the 1945 Labour government" implied an intention to build new towns where towns or substantial developments did not already exist, given the nature of the new town developments which were undertaken in the post-war period referred to. However, it is interesting to note that a substantial proportion of the proposed development locations identified by the NTT would likely not be considered 'new towns' per se by the ordinary person. Whilst some of the locations will undoubtedly deliver truly new towns, a substantial proportion of the locations put forward by the NTT involve densification and/or regeneration of existing developments. There is also a significant bias towards London and the South of England, with only three proposed locations in the North of England.

2. HOW HAS THE GOVERNMENT RESPONDED TO THE REPORT?

The government immediately responded to the NTT's recommendations, noting that it warmly welcomed all twelve recommended locations and that "Tempsford, Crews Hill and Leeds South Bank [look] particularly promising as sites that might make significant contributions to unlocking economic growth and accelerating housing delivery".

Further assessments and investigations are required before spades can be put in the ground, however. The government has launched a Strategic Environmental Assessment ("SEA") in respect of the twelve sites and other "reasonable alternatives", indicating that a shortlist of additional properties has been identified beyond the twelve recommended by the NTT. It is unclear at this stage exactly how long the SEA process will take, although it is thought that detailed reports will be available in Spring 2026.