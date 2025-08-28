ARTICLE
28 August 2025

International Insights - What Can Commonhold Learn From Successful Co-ownership Models In The International Market?

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In the second instalment of our International Insights series, we look at the proposals for commonhold reform in the UK and compare the suggested regime to similar co-ownership structures in other jurisdictions
United Kingdom Real Estate and Construction
Carolyn Milligan,Matthew Weal,Kate Wilson
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In the second instalment of our International Insights series, we look at the proposals for commonhold reform in the UK and compare the suggested regime to similar co-ownership structures in other jurisdictions

Whilst we're still enjoying the last days of summer here in the UK, we're also looking forward to autumn and the developments in governmental policy and legislation that will no doubt start to emerge once the Parliamentary recess is over. One highly-anticipated proposal is the reform of the commonhold ownership system in the UK, as reported on in our blog from earlier this year. The White Paper published in March provided some details as to how the government intends to replace the existing leasehold system of ownership for residential properties with an updated commonhold regime, but those parties with an interest in the residential market are keenly awaiting the publication of the draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill, delivery of which was promised in the second half of this year.

Although the concept of commonhold ownership in England and Wales has been possible since 2004, take-up has been poor, due in a large part to the complexities of the legal framework. However, in many other jurisdictions, co-ownership models which are comparable to the commonhold structure have been embedded within the residential market for a number of years, and in some cases, are very much the norm for flats and condominiums.

In our latest International Insights briefing, our team in the UK provide a summary of the foundations for the revised commonhold framework and some of the anticipated complexities with the proposed reforms. Colleagues from Australia, France, Germany, Spain and the US have also provided insights into how co-ownership systems in these jurisdictions have tackled the difficulties facing the UK government when it comes to making this a functioning system. One can but hope that the UK can follow suit and devise a commonhold ownership system that works for both residents of multi-occupied residential buildings and those looking to develop and invest in a sector that is poised for further growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Carolyn Milligan
Carolyn Milligan
Photo of Matthew Weal
Matthew Weal
Photo of Shanna Davison
Shanna Davison
Photo of Kate Wilson
Kate Wilson
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More