Key Changes To Building Regulations In Wales 2025

The Welsh Government has made new secondary legislation: The Building (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2025 (the Amendment Regulations) were laid before the Senedd on 19 June 2025 and will come into force on 20 December 2025.

These make a number of changes to the Building Regulations 2010 (the Building Regulations) aiming to lessen the fire risk associated with combustible materials, and follow similar changes, which were brought into effect in England in December 2022.

At the same time, the Welsh Government has issued an amendment slip to Approved Document B (Fire safety) Volumes 1 and 2, and a new Approved Document 7.

What are they key changes to building regulations in Wales?

Ban on metal composite materials: the Amendment Regulations ban the use of "relevant metal composite material", of the type that was used in Grenfell Tower, on the external walls of all buildings in Wales. The ban will apply to both new buildings and buildings undergoing a refurbishment, regardless of their height or use.

Extended scope of ban on certain combustible materials: the existing prohibition on the use of certain combustible materials in external walls, as set out in regulations 6(3) and 7(2) of the Building Regulations, has been extended so that it now also applies to hostels, hotels and boarding houses.

Reduced height threshold for compliance with fire safety requirements where there is a material change in use: where there is a material change in use, the Building Regulations require that building work complies with certain requirements, including in relation to external fire spread. The Amendment Regulations lower the height threshold for buildings requiring compliance with these requirements from 18 metres to 11 metres.

Solar shading devices impacted: the curtains and / or slats of certain solar shading devices (excluding those installed below 4.5 metres from ground level, and those whose primary function is to provide shade) are also now required to meet specified fire classification standards.

Transitional arrangements: these changes will not apply to projects in respect of which a building notice / initial notice / full plans have been deposited with a local authority before 20 December 2025, provided the work starts within six months.

