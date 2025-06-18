Morocco - Investing In Real Estate

As Morocco continues its urban growth it presents a unique opportunity for investment in a dynamic property market. In particular, the distinctive riads are extremely popular. A riad is a traditional Moroccan house that features an interior courtyard or garden which often incorporates fountains and intricate carvings which offer a cultural experience.

The growth of tourism enhances the potential for investment, with riads being a strategic choice, appealing to both investors and visitors. They are often converted into guest houses or holiday lets.

Morocco is also known for its medinas, a district which is usually in a historical part of the town which often incorporates a walled section. The traditional architecture and unique atmosphere appeals to investors.

The Advantages Investing in a Riad in Morocco

An Exceptional Architectural and Cultural Heritage - Riads stand out for their elegance and distinctive design. The architecture incorporates elements such as mosaics, fountains and interior gardens, creating a tranquil retreat from the bustle of city life. This refined lifestyle attracts both residents and visitors seeking a immersive Moroccan experience.

High Rental Yield and Rising Property Value - Transforming a Riad into a guest house or short-term rental can generate substantial income due to the steady flow of tourists in search of authentic accommodation. Furthermore, the increasing demand for traditional properties in desirable locations contributes to the steady appreciation of their value, offering investors stability and strong capital growth potential.

Attractive Tax Incentives for Foreign Investors

Morocco offers a favourable tax environment, enhancing the appeal of property investment:

Partial exemption from income tax : Non-residents staying fewer than 183 days per year benefit from reduced taxation.



Benefits for foreign retirees : An 80% reduction on tax for pensions transferred to Morocco.



Exemption from VAT on exported services : Applies to services consumed abroad.



Double taxation avoidance agreements : These treaties help avoid being taxed twice on the same income.



Exemption from capital gains tax on real estate: Granted under certain conditions, particularly when the property has been held for over ten years.



Controlled Acquisition Costs

Purchasing a Riad in Morocco incurs competitive costs:

Registration fees : 5% of the property value (or 2.5% for a first-time purchase by a Moroccan resident abroad).

Notarial and miscellaneous fees : Around 1.5%, plus approximately 2,000 MAD for administrative formalities.

Title registration fees for unregistered properties (Melkia): These may apply in specific cases but are often deferrable

The Procedure for Buying a Riad

There are two main situations to consider:

Purchase of an unoccupied Riad : A riad where no business or any commercial activity is currently in operation.

Purchase of an operational Riad: A riad that is already functioning as a guesthouse or business.

Purchasing an Unoccupied Riad

To proceed with the purchase of a Riad, as follows:

1. Analyse the Architecture and Layout of the Riad

Before buying a Riad, it is essential to understand its architectural characteristics and assess its structural condition.

We strongly recommend consulting an expert or architect specialising in the restoration of riads. A comprehensive inspection can be carried out and the necessary renovations can be identified ensuring that the riad maintains its traditional charm while meeting modern standards.

2. Familiarise Yourself with the Local Property Market

The property market in Morocco can differ significantly between regions. Before purchasing a Riad, it is important to research local trends, average prices and which are the most sought-after neighbourhoods.

Working with a local estate agent who specialises in riads can be very beneficial. They can provide detailed insights and access to an extensive range of available properties. Additionally, an experienced agent will assist with the administrative processes involved in buying property in Morocco.

3. Legal and Tax Aspects of the Purchase

Acquiring property abroad often involves specific legal and tax considerations. In Morocco, this includes understanding ownership rights, the acquisition process, and any applicable taxes or fees.

Giambrone & Partners has expertise in Moroccan property law and can also introduce you to a notary. Our lawyers will interpret contracts, ensure all administrative requirements are met to safeguard your investment.

Purchasing a riad is a significant decision, but one that can be highly rewarding if approached with care. By learning about the unique architecture, studying the market and addressing legal issues as soon as possible, you can ensure your project will be successful. With these points in mind, you will be well-equipped to make an investment that is not only financial but also cultural and personal.

