From Offer To Keys: What Slows Down Property Purchases?

Buying a home is exciting, but it can also be a long and stressful journey. Many people are surprised to learn how much happens behind the scenes before the keys are finally handed over.

Abbey Freeman, an Associate Solicitor in Conveyancing at our West Bridgford office, explains the key stages of the process, why things can sometimes slow down, and what you can do to help keep things moving.

What is the conveyancing process?

Conveyancing is the legal side of buying or selling a property. It includes all the steps needed to make sure everything is in order before ownership changes hands.

Here's a simple overview of what happens:

Contract pack sent: the seller's solicitor prepares the contract and sends it to the buyer's solicitor. Legal checks: the buyer's solicitor reviews the paperwork, raises any questions (known as "enquiries"), and orders legal searches (e.g. local authority, water and drainage). Mortgage review: if the buyer needs a mortgage, the solicitor checks the lender's offer. Final review: once all the questions are answered and documents are in place, both parties sign the contracts. Exchange & completion: contracts are exchanged (a legally binding step), and on the agreed day, the money is transferred and keys are handed over.

How long does it take?

We have dealt with plenty of transactions which take less than 6 weeks from the accepted offer at the estate agents through to completion, and if everyone involved is properly motivated to do so, then this really should be possible. However, the average time for a transaction will often be much more, and 12-16 weeks is reasonably common. We always try to work with all the parties involved to encourage the transaction to exchange and complete within a timescale that works for you.

What causes delays in the process?

Delays can happen at any stage, and they can be frustrating, especially when you're eager to move in or complete a sale. Here are some common reasons:

Chain-related delays

If you're part of a "chain", where multiple buyers and sellers are involved, everyone needs to be ready at the same time. A delay anywhere in the chain can slow everything down.

Leasehold complications

Buying a leasehold flat? Expect more paperwork, management company checks, and possibly unexpected costs.

Probate and divorce sales

If the seller has inherited the home or is going through a divorce, legal permissions may be needed before the sale can proceed.

Mortgage and money checks

Lenders may take time to approve a mortgage or ask for extra documents to prove where your money has come from (known as "source of funds").

Paperwork problems

Simple errors like a missing signature or incomplete form can lead to weeks of delay.

Real-life example:

A buyer had their completion delayed because the top of the chain were purchasing a new build property and there was an 8-month delay with the developer obtaining the correct materials.

How do these delays impact buyers and sellers?

Financially: you might pay extra rent, storage fees, or face the risk of losing your mortgage offer if the delay is too long.

Emotionally: moving is already stressful. Delays add anxiety, especially when school terms, job changes, or holidays are involved.

Practically: delays can lead to rescheduling movers, changing completion dates, or even the deal falling through entirely.

How to speed things up: a checklist

Here are practical ways to help your transaction move faster:

instruct a solicitor as soon as your offer is accepted

complete paperwork and ID checks promptly

pay any upfront legal fees quickly

apply for your mortgage early and get an Agreement in Principle

book your survey without delay

respond to any queries from your solicitor quickly

use your estate agent—they can chase other parties

get quotes for buildings insurance in advance

choose a solicitor with time for you—low fees may mean high caseloads

stay in touch! Check in with your solicitor and estate agent regularly

Choosing the right solicitor can make all the difference

Not all legal firms work the same way. Some have large workloads, which can lead to slower progress. Specialist conveyancing firms often have better availability and more tailored service, even if their fees are slightly higher.

No one likes delays but being informed and proactive can make a big difference. Whether you're buying your first home or selling a property, understanding the process helps reduce stress and keeps things moving forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.