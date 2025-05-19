Welsh Government Announces Legislative Plans For Next 12 Months

The Welsh Government has announced its legislative plans for the next 12 months. This laid out their final legislative programme of this Senedd term.
Julie James, Welsh Government's Counsel General and Minister for Delivery, recently outlined their commitment to bringing forward four new bills.
Two of these bills have implications for housing law within Wales.
Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Bill
The Counsel General stated that this Bill would bring about the "most radical change to homelessness provision anywhere in western Europe".
She spoke of the intention to introduce this Bill to,
"transform our homelessness system, so it is accessible and person centred, enabling those who are homeless to obtain long-term housing quickly, increase their own self-sufficiency, and stay housed."
Building Safety Bill
The Counsel General also spoke of bringing forward a Building Safety Bill, which will "fundamentally reform the building safety regime in Wales and address fire safety issues".
This aims to put the Welsh Government into "prime position" across western Europe for safety within their high-rise buildings.
This legislative announcement highlighted the Welsh Government's intention to maintain the pace at which they bring forward the final Bills in their year 4 programme, before the summer recess.
